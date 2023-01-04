The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

A sign was erected last fall to note the site of Nucor Steel’s planned electric arc furnace sheet mill in the Apple Grove and Mercer Bottom communities of Mason County, W.Va. Construction is expected to start this year, according to company officials.

BRADENBURG, Ky. — Nucor’s steel plate mill in Brandenburg, Kentucky, rolled its first steel plate on Friday, the company announced on Tuesday.

Nucor Steel Brandenburg will focus on final commissioning of the mill in the first quarter of 2023 and will ship the first tons to customers during the quarter, the company said in a press release.

