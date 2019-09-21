The Associated Press
Unemployment rates in both Ohio and Kentucky rose slightly in August, state officals reported this week.
Ohio officials on Friday said the unemployment rate there was 4.1% in August, compared with 4% the previous month. Ohio's unemployment rate stood at 4.6% in August 2018.
The national rate was 3.7% in August, unchanged from July, and down from 3.8% in August 2018.
The state Job and Family Services Department stated that Ohio's non-agricultural wage and salary employment increased by 3,700 jobs from July to August.
The agency reports gains in educational and health services; professional and business services; financial activities; and other services exceeded losses in leisure and hospitality; information; and trade, transportation and utilities.
Manufacturing lost 1,200 jobs from July to August while the construction sector lost 200 jobs.
In Kentucky, the unemployment rate was 4.4% in August, compared with 4.3% in July. Last month's rate was unchanged from the statewide jobless rate in August 2018.
State officials say Kentucky's trade, transportation and utilities sector gained 1,500 jobs last month. The leisure and hospitality sector grew by 900 positions.
Officials say the professional and business services sector fell by 3,000 jobs, and the manufacturing sector declined by 1,700 jobs.
The interim director of the University of Kentucky's Center for Business and Economic Research, Mike Clark, says a decrease in durable goods manufacturing is consistent with concerns that trade policy could be hurting manufacturing growth.