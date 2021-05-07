TOLEDO, Ohio — The latest proposal for legalizing sports betting in Ohio calls for bringing it to casinos, betting shops, sports bars, computers, mobile phones and maybe even pro sports stadiums.
After months of listening to ideas, Republican lawmakers in the state Senate rolled out a plan Thursday morning that would allow 40 sports betting licenses to be issued in the state for taking wagers on professional and college sports.
Half of those would be available to the state’s casinos and horse racing tracks called racinos, which could then partner with outside companies to provide sports betting online or mobile apps.
The other 20 licenses would be for brick-and-mortar locations that could include casinos, racinos, sports bars or betting shops where people can watch and wager on games.
Ohio’s pro sports teams are among those that could apply for the type of licenses that allow in-game betting, said Schuring, a Canton Republican.
“We think it’s going to be an economic development tool for Ohio,” he said.
The administration of Republican Gov. Mike DeWine is reviewing the bill, spokesman Dan Tierney said. In March, DeWine said, “Sports gaming is already in Ohio. Ohio’s just not regulating it. This is something that I think is inevitable. It’s coming to Ohio.”
An official from the Inter-Ohio University Council, which represents the state’s 14 publicly funded universities, told a Ohio House committee in 2019 that the organization opposed betting on college games. A message seeking comment was left with the council on Thursday.
Ohio lawmakers have been going back and forth on legalized sports betting for more than two years. It has caught on quickly in other states after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in 2018 allowed for it to be legalized in every state.
Neighboring Pennsylvania, Michigan and Indiana offer sports betting online and at casinos.
Backers of the newest proposal hope the General Assembly will approve it by the end of June. The bill will head to the House after Senate hearings and approval.
Each three-year license would cost $1 million, Schuring said.