GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Ohio Valley Banc Corp. reported consolidated net income for the third quarter of 2022 of $3.69 million, an increase of $654,000, or 21.5%, from the same period the prior year.
“It has been another active quarter at OVBC,” Ohio Valley Banc Corp. president and CEO Larry Miller said in a news release.
“We believe the best way to maximize shareholder value is by serving our communities as a growing, independent community bank. In this spirit of continued growth, we recently opened our newest location in Ironton, which enabled us to expand our footprint into Lawrence County, Ohio.”
For the third quarter of 2022, net interest income increased $1.486 million and for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2022, net interest income increased $1,766,000 from the same respective periods last year. Contributing to the increase in net interest income was the increase in the net interest margin and the growth in average earning assets, the bank said in its release.
“In addition, we have enjoyed a great year of celebrating Ohio Valley Bank’s 150th anniversary with special customer appreciation events and giveaways across all of our locations,” Miller said. “As November 1 marked the day we officially opened our doors for the first time, it makes me think about our future. I am eager to see the bank continue to grow and be a strong force within our communities for the next 150 years.”
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
