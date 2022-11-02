The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. reported increased third-quarter 2022 earnings. Pictured is the Ohio Valley Bank location in Point Pleasant, W.Va., on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022.

 Fred Pace | The Herald-Dispatch

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Ohio Valley Banc Corp. reported consolidated net income for the third quarter of 2022 of $3.69 million, an increase of $654,000, or 21.5%, from the same period the prior year.

“It has been another active quarter at OVBC,” Ohio Valley Banc Corp. president and CEO Larry Miller said in a news release.

