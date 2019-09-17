Global energy prices spiked Monday by 15% after a weekend attack on key oil facilities in Saudi Arabia caused the worst disruption to world supplies on record.
The attack on the country's largest oil processing plant halted more than half of its daily exports, resulting in the loss of 5% of world crude oil output. That's especially worrying for oil-thirsty Asia, where China, Japan, South Korea and India are major customers of Saudi oil.
The price of U.S. crude and Brent crude oil were both up 15% in midday trading.
"The attacks this time posed a serious threat to key international energy infrastructure, and we express concern that they undermine the energy security of the entire world and stability in the region," South Korea's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
"We condemn any similar acts," it said.
In midday trading, U.S. crude shot up again, adding more than $8 per barrel, to about $63, and Brent picked up more than $9 per barrel, to $69.
Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for the attack on the Saudi Aramco plant.
"To take Saudi oil production down 50%, that's shocking," said Jonathan Aronson, a research analyst at Cornerstone Macro.
Refiners, who would profit from higher prices, saw their share prices jump, with China's CNOOC up 3.6% and PetroChina gaining 4.3%. Russia's Rosneft's shares gained 4.8% while Australia's Woodside Petroleum ticked up 4.3%.
Airline shares declined in anticipation of higher fuel costs.
Oil prices tend to hurt the economy as consumer costs rise, and Asia is the region most vulnerable to big supply disruptions.
Saudi Arabia provides about a fifth of China's crude imports, more than 37% of Japan's and almost a third of South Korea's. Japan is nearly 100% dependent on imports for its oil.
Higher oil prices will increases costs throughout the production chain for East Asian countries that are both export-oriented and dependent on oil imports, said Francis Lun, a Hong Kong-based analyst.
The situation is better today than it would have been a decade ago, thanks to the U.S. energy boom. The U.S. has a cushion because it and Canada both produce plenty of oil, leaving the U.S. less reliant on the Middle East. But it's still a global market.