Online prices dropped 1.7% in March in the latest indicator that inflationary pressures could be receding, according to the Adobe Digital Price Index. One exception is groceries, according to Adobe’s report released on Monday.
Grocery prices were up 10.3% year-over-year and up 0.4% month-over-month. This is down from February’s 11.4% year-over-year increase. This marks the sixth consecutive month where year-over-year price increases for groceries have decelerated from September’s record high, when prices rose 14.3%.
The Adobe Digital Price Index tracks e-commerce prices in 18 categories. On a month-over-month basis, 10 of the 18 categories saw prices fall. Price increases were observed in eight categories: office supplies; jewelry; pet products; groceries; non-prescription drugs; appliances; medical equipment and supplies; and apparel.
The decreases marked the seventh consecutive month of price year-over-year decreases with over half of the categories tracked by Adobe seeing falling prices on an annual basis. On a monthly basis, online prices in March remained flat, up .03%, according to the report.
It showed March’s price decline was driven by steep drops in discretionary categories including electronics, which was down 12.9% year-over-year and down 1.3% month-over-month. Toys were down 6.6% year-over-year and down 1.2% month-over-month.
Prices also fell year-over-year for home goods. Appliances were down 4.9% year-over-year, while they were up less than 1% at 0.8% month-over-month. Home and garden products fell 4.9% year-over-year and were down 0.3% month-over-month and the furniture and bedding category fell 0.9% year-over-year and down 0.3% month-over-month.
In the personal care category, prices were up 4.4% year-over-year and down 1.5% month-over-month.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
