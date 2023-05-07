BARBOURSVILLE — Orval Restaurant Group is opening another restaurant in the Tri-State.
Taco Brothers, an authentic Mexican restaurant in Flatwoods, Kentucky, is expected to open sometime in mid-June and will be the company’s seventh location, according to Francisco Ortiz, one of the company’s owners.
“We just serve so many tacos in our Mexican locations and we’re like, ‘We just need to open something more focused on tacos.’ So, that’s why the name is Taco Brothers,” he said. “The tacos are going to be made with our own secret recipes and will be something that nobody offers in this area. The flavor and the atmosphere we’ll be creating is just going to be top notch.”
The company also plans to open an eighth restaurant, Casa Grande in Jackson County, Ohio, in November.
Orval Restaurant Group is owned by Carlos Ortiz, Francisco Ortiz, Diego Ortiz and Gabriel Valadez.
“We are one big family,” said Francisco Ortiz, who is a trained culinary chef.
The first restaurant, El Toril in Gallipolis, Ohio, opened in 2000.
“In the beginning there were a lot of tears, a lot of sweat and a lot of hard work,” said Francisco Ortiz. “We just continued to work hard and doing what we love to do.”
The second restaurant was El Colonial in Russell, Kentucky, in 2004.
“From Russell, we opened Casa Grande in South Point, Ohio, in 2010, as well as Tuscany Italian Restaurant in Gallipolis, Ohio, the same year,” Francisco Ortiz said.
Two more restaurants were opened in 2015: another Casa Grande in New Boston, Ohio and Fratelli’s Italian Restaurant in the Barboursville, West Virginia, area.
“We continue to grow,” said Manuel Ortiz, who handles the bookkeeping and accounting work for the restaurant group. “Mostly, I’m kind of in the office doing paperwork and making sure everything’s getting paid so that we can continue.
The restaurant group has close to 150 employees.
“With the new restaurants coming, we expect that number to increase as well,” he said.
The owners come from a family of entrepreneurs.
“The restaurant world has always been in our blood for for many, many years on both sides of our family,” Chef Francisco Ortiz said. “So it’s something we have always wanted to do.”
Francisco Ortiz, 36, went to culinary school in Pasadena, California, for the Le Cordon Bleu, which is considered today the largest network of culinary and hospitality schools in the world.
“I studied overall cooking, you know, to improve my cooking procedures and stuff,” he said. “I think that has helped our restaurants to grow and create new recipes.”
In addition to using only freshest products, the restaurants focuses on customer service.
“I think it shows with our restaurants,” Francisco Ortiz said. “We love to have the best hospitality and the best quality of food in the Tri-State. Our customers have talked about the quality and hospitality, so that is a point of emphasis and one of our core values in our in our companies.”
As for the Mexican restaurants, Francisco Ortiz says everyone loves the tacos.
“So you know, everybody loves tacos,” he said. “That’s where our new concept came about.”
Pastas are the bread and butter for the Italian restaurants, he added.
“We make really good pastas with steak, with scallops, with shrimp and more,” chef Francisco Ortiz said. “There’s so many combinations that we have to offer for our guests.”
Another feature at all of the restaurant group’s locations is the homemade desserts.
“We make those in house,” the chef said. “We supply them to our restaurants and we do a lot of volume featuring really good desserts. All of our products are high-quality and fresh; nothing is frozen.”
All the locations also offer takeout and delivery through third-party provider partners, Francisco Ortiz said.
“We also offer catering at all of our locations,” he added.
The group’s goal to to reach 10 to 15 total restaurants in the future, all in the Tri-State area.
“Actually our project is to build them bigger, because our business has just been so busy,” Francisco Ortiz said. “We’ve been blessed with a lot of business, so we want to make certain locations are bigger just to accommodate our guests and, you know, have a better experience. I’ll be scoping out where where we’re going next.”
For more information about each restaurant and to see each location’s full menus, visit the websites at casasouthpoint.com; casanewboston.com; elcolonialmexi.com; fratellis-wv.com; tuscanygallia.com; and eltorilmexican.com.