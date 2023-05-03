BARBOURSVILLE — Outback Steakhouse in Barboursville has a new look at a new location.
The Australian-themed steakhouse debuted its new “Next Gen” design on Tuesday. The restaurant, located at 122 Melody Farms Road — near the Huntington Mall and across from Hobby Lobby — has a new contemporary design with an open floor plan, technology and kitchen upgrades, and dedicated take-out space.
The new prototype is smaller than the old restaurant that was located up the road on U.S. 60, but the 4,192-square-foot design optimizes kitchen space with upgraded technology and equipment for efficiency, according to Tony Cloninger, proprietor of the Barboursville restaurant.
“It’s a smaller restaurant, but it’s designed to streamline the guests’ experience a lot better,” Cloninger said.
When you walk in, the first thing you notice is the Great Barrier Reef bar and the artwork, one of which features a bison and a kangaroo.
“That’s what they came up with and that honors a Outback Steakhouse with the kangaroo taking a selfie of himself with the bison, which honors the Marshall Thundering Herd,” Cloninger said.
The new restaurant can seat 220 people and has more than 100 parking spaces.
“It’s a lot easier access into this restaurant than it was when we were on Route 60,” Cloninger added.
Outback has been in Barboursville since 1995, he said.
“I started in 2001 as a dishwasher, then I was a manager and became proprietor in 2018,” Cloninger said. “To see how far we have come over the years is just amazing.”
The new restaurant also has a new menu, he added.
“We have a brand new menu and it’s what we call our Optimus Prime menu and it has a lot of new offerings to go along with Outback favorites everyone loves,” Cloninger said.
Cloninger says Outback also offers off-premise deliveries using its delivery partners, take-out orders and catering services.
Barboursville Mayor Chris Tatum attended Tuesday’s grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony.
“I think that whether your local or corporate business, people understand what’s going on in Barboursville, which is growth and expansion,” Tatum said. “There’s a good synergy going on right now. I think this is a great spot for Outback. It’s exciting for them to open up a new location and have a brand new spot. The bar is beautiful, the restaurants beautiful and I think people are really going to enjoy the space.”
Tatum said he loves the Bloomin’ Onion and the Chocolate Thunder from Down Under.
“It’s all about the appetizers and desserts for me,” he said.
The new Outback employs a little over 100 people, Cloninger said.
“We are looking to hire more,” he said. “All positions are available.”
Outback is now open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Thursday; from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday; and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday.
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
