GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Due to the accelerated spread of COVID-19 in the region, Ohio Valley Bank (OVB) on Monday closed inside access to bank lobbies until further notice.
Offices inside the Gallipolis Walmart and Holzer Gallipolis will be closed as well, the bank said in a press release.
“Customers may continue to use the drive-thru windows at all offices, which will continue to operate on their regular schedule with the exception of the mini bank office located on Fourth Avenue in downtown Gallipolis, which will operate on an extended schedule of Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.,” the release said.
The bank said in the release that customers seeking to access their safe deposit box, open an account or speak to a loan officer may do so by appointment.
The bank said it also offers contactless banking options such as OVB Mobile App, text message banking and OVB telephone banking at 1-888-FONE-OVB.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 1-800-468-6682. Current operating hours for each office can be found online at www.ovbc.com/hours.