GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — For the safety of its community, Ohio Valley Bank has made the decision to re-close its lobbies until further notice, effective Monday, July 20. This action is being taken due to the heightened number of COVID-19 cases in and around the bank’s service areas, bank officials said in a release.

Ohio Valley Bank, based in Gallipolis, Ohio, operates 15 offices in Ohio and West Virginia. 

Customers may make an appointment to see a loan officer or access their safe deposit box at the drive-thru window or by calling 800-468-6682. While lobbies are closed, drive-thru windows will remain open. Select locations in Gallipolis and Jackson will host extended drive-thru hours. Hours vary by branch.

NetTeller internet banking is also available for customer use with desktop and laptop computers, the OVB app for phones and tablets, OVB Line telephone banking at 888-FONE-OVB (888-366-3682) and more. 

