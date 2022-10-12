The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Signing documents to create the OVP Health Foundation for Healthier Communities are, counter-clockwise from bottom, OVP Health executives Dr. Robert Hess, president and co-founder; Stephanie Hess Jarrell, chief human resources officer; Sarah Walling, chief legal officer; Dr. Stephen Shy II, vice president and director of ER services; Stacey Shy, chief executive officer; Dr. Jonathan Hess, ER and Recovery Center medical director; Mark Wilson, chief financial officer; and Lisa Kuehne, executive assistant.

HUNTINGTON — Huntington-based OVP Health has created a foundation to support the company’s efforts to improve the health and well-being of the communities it serves.

Last week, company officers signed the required documents to form the OVP Foundation for Healthier Communities, which will fund initiatives to expand access to health care, basic necessities and social services to people living in dozens of communities served by OVP Health in West Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio and Virginia, the company announcement said.

