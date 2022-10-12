Signing documents to create the OVP Health Foundation for Healthier Communities are, counter-clockwise from bottom, OVP Health executives Dr. Robert Hess, president and co-founder; Stephanie Hess Jarrell, chief human resources officer; Sarah Walling, chief legal officer; Dr. Stephen Shy II, vice president and director of ER services; Stacey Shy, chief executive officer; Dr. Jonathan Hess, ER and Recovery Center medical director; Mark Wilson, chief financial officer; and Lisa Kuehne, executive assistant.
HUNTINGTON — Huntington-based OVP Health has created a foundation to support the company’s efforts to improve the health and well-being of the communities it serves.
Last week, company officers signed the required documents to form the OVP Foundation for Healthier Communities, which will fund initiatives to expand access to health care, basic necessities and social services to people living in dozens of communities served by OVP Health in West Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio and Virginia, the company announcement said.
OVP Health, formerly known as Ohio Valley Physicians, was founded in 1999 by family physicians Dr. Robert Hess, who is the president of the company, and Dr. Stephen Shy, who is the chief executive officer, to provide emergency department management services for local hospitals. Over the past 23 years, the company has grown to employ nearly 500 people, and now also provides outpatient and inpatient care and treatment for people with substance use disorders, as well as hospitalist management services for local and regional hospitals in mostly rural communities.
Today, OVP Health is still owned and operated by members of the Hess and Shy families and remains focused on the company’s original core values of family, community, quality and integrity, according to Hess and Shy.
“Everything we do at OVP Health is guided by our core values,” Hess said. “This year, in particular, we’ve strengthened our focus on the core value of community. Right now, our employees are on pace to contribute nearly 4,000 hours of community service, and our company is on pace to provide nearly a quarter of a million meals for families in our communities, over a 12-month period.”
“A significant portion of this increased focus on community service at OVP Health can be attributed to a recently announced, hands-on partnership with Facing Hunger Foodbank to purchase and distribute much-needed food boxes at or near our outpatient health centers,” Shy said. “This partnership has greatly increased our face-to-face interactions with members of our communities, and has given us a better understanding of their level of need. Our new foundation will better enable OVP Health to meet those needs, and to achieve our goal of creating healthier communities.”
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.