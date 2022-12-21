HUNTINGTON — Huntington-based OVP Health has purchased the former Colonial Lanes property in the West End of Huntington with plans to renovate it into a multi-use community health care center.
Colonial Lanes at 626 W. 5th St. opened as a popular bowling alley in 1959 and closed in late 2018 after nearly 60 years in operation. Since its closing, the property had sat vacant, fallen into disrepair and had not attracted significant interest from prospective buyers.
Stacey Shy, OVP Health chief executive officer, said the company recognized the building’s potential to help address growing community health needs and neighborhood revitalization.
“Colonial Lanes is a cherished Huntington landmark where thousands of wonderful memories were made over the past six decades,” Shy said. “We could not be more excited to be part of a large-scale effort to repurpose this historic property, to give it new life, and to possibly partner with other health care organizations in the community to offer an array of vital health care services.”
Shy said they are currently in the developing design phase for the 28,000-square-foot building. He said the new health care center will be built in phases, with the first phase focusing on construction of a facility for Level 3.1 clinically managed low-intensity residential services, as defined by the American Society of Addiction Medicine, or ASAM, for patients in recovery.
Shy said patients at the 3.1 level require additional time in a structured residential setting to improve essential skills and to prepare them for a successful transition to a lesser level of care. Subsequent phases will house services such as primary care medicine, dental care, vocational counseling and a wide range of other health care and support resources, he said.
“Phase One of this project will create a state-of-the-art, medically monitored alternative to the unregulated sober living and group homes that have emerged across our region,” said Dr. Robert Hess, president and co-founder of OVP Health. “We are committed to following all ASAM guidelines in the care and treatment of people battling substance use disorders (SUD); complying with all state, local and federal safety and compliance regulations; and operating responsibly and ethically in everything we do.”
Shy estimates construction will begin at the site toward the end of the first quarter of 2023, but says work will begin soon to clean up and secure the existing facility, as well as to restore exterior lighting around the property. He said it’s possible that the first phase of the project will open to patients by the end of the third quarter of 2023.
“The purchase and reuse of the Colonial Lanes property by OVP Health as a community health care facility will be a long-term benefit to the neighborhood,” said Lauren Kemp, executive director of RenewAll Inc., a nonprofit created to implement the 14th Street West District Plan and shape the future of the district. “OVP Health pledges to bring primary care physicians and a range of other services to this prominent location, and since it is along an active bus route, the facility should be easily accessible.”
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
