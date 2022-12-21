The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Huntington-based OVP Health has purchased the former Colonial Lanes property in the West End of Huntington with plans to renovate it into a multi-use community health care center.

Colonial Lanes at 626 W. 5th St. opened as a popular bowling alley in 1959 and closed in late 2018 after nearly 60 years in operation. Since its closing, the property had sat vacant, fallen into disrepair and had not attracted significant interest from prospective buyers.

Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.

Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism. “Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.

