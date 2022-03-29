Pictured with the ceremonial check are, from left, Ron Area, CEO, Marshall University Foundation Inc.; Avinandan Mukherjee, interim provost and senior vice president for Academic Affairs at Marshall University; Robert A. Hess, M.D., FAAFP, president and co-founder, OVP Health; Stephen C. Shy II, D.O., vice president and medical director of ER Services at OVP Health; and Lance West, vice president for development at the Marshall University Foundation Inc.
HUNTINGTON — OVP Health has pledged a gift of $100,000 to support the new Brad D. Smith Center for Business and Innovation facility at Marshall University, the Marshall University Foundation Inc. announced on Monday.
The facility is slated to be built in the 1400 block of 4th Avenue and is scheduled to open in January of 2024.
The Brad D. Smith Center is designed to be a hub for the economic development of the region and to provide Marshall students with cutting-edge instructional facilities. The facility's design will provide flexibility for a changing academic environment and classrooms that encourage active learning of various types.
Huntington-based OVP Health is a company with primary care and addiction treatment facilities in West Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio, South Carolina and Virginia.
“More than ever before, the economic health, viability and future of Huntington, West Virginia, are tied to Marshall University and its ability to prepare students to meet the growing demands of an ever-changing world,” OVP Health President and co-founder Robert A. Hess said in a statement announcing the donation.
Hess earned his undergraduate degree in chemistry from Marshall in 1980. After graduating from Marshall's medical school in 1984, he joined Huntington Internal Medicine Group, eventually becoming its president.
In 1999, Hess partnered with the late Dr. Stephen C. Shy to establish Ohio Valley Physicians, now known as OVP Health, which now employs nearly 500 people.
Outside of his primary responsibilities as president and corporate medical director of OVP Health, Hess supports Marshall University, including the establishment of a diversity internship program with its Lewis College of Business to provide opportunities for master’s degree students of color working in health care administration.
“As a growing, Huntington-based company with operations in five states, OVP Health is delighted to support the Brad D. Smith Center for Business and Innovation,” Hess said. “It will not only provide students with the state-of-the-art learning environment needed to acquire that preparation but will also help to build a pipeline that will supply local, regional and national companies with a reliable stream of world-class employees and business leaders. And for the city and community of Huntington, that can only help to ensure a brighter, stronger and healthier future.”
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.