HUNTINGTON — Over 30 years of hard work has been nationally recognized following the announcement of Tony and Heather Wheeler, owners of Paris Signs in Huntington, as the 2023 West Virginia Small Business Persons of the Year from the U.S. Small Business Administration.
“We are very thankful and humbled to have been given this award,” Heather Wheeler said.
Paris Signs is a 30-year-old sign company dedicated to offering creative solutions to customers, the SBA said in a summary of the award.
“I’m 55 years old, but I don’t work or run a business like a 55-year-old,” Tony Wheeler said. “I run it like I just started yesterday. I have the ambition and excitement as if I just started.”
Paris Signs’ story began when Tony Wheeler, who had a passion for painting, needed to learn how to start a business. In 1991, he connected with a SCORE counselor who assisted him in creating a sole proprietorship. SCORE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides free and confidential business mentoring services to prospective and established small business owners in the United States and is a resource partner with the SBA.
“I went to Marshall for a year just for a graphic design degree, but school wasn’t my thing. It wasn’t my strong point. But, I knew what I wanted to do,” Tony Wheeler said. “I didn’t go to college for business or anything, so I didn’t know anything about it. I went to the courthouse to get a city business license because I didn’t know where to start. So I’d start there, and they told me that I needed a tax number and I needed all these other things.”
Tony Wheeler said that’s when he learned about SCORE.
“I met with those gentlemen and they helped me do all that stuff,” he said. “They gave me some great ideas about how to start a business. I met with them for probably six months on and off and gave me little pointers. They were great to work with and it was all free.”
Heather Wheeler said the SBA has other programs they are still learning about.
“They have other programs that we may be able to use in the future, like exporting and other stuff,” she said. “Like how you export your product to other countries and helping us to do that.”
The Wheelers have been together since before starting Paris Signs 32 years ago.
“We both worked at a grocery store together and that’s where we met,” Tony Wheeler said. “I started this business and would work at the grocery store at night, and I ran a business during the day.”
Tony Wheeler said they did that for a few years before both decided to dedicate all of their time to the business.
“That was really the lean years,” he said. “I would do collections at the end of the month. I would go around try to collect so that we could pay all our sales tax, our rent and all that stuff.”
The Wheelers said they were doing everything themselves with three employees.
“We made the product, built the product and sold the product,” Tony Wheeler said. “We did everything ourselves.”
The big break for the business came when they got a contract to do all the signs for Tamarack in Beckley.
“That was our first big kind of break,” Heather Wheeler said. “You know, we did a lot of mom-and-pop stuff before that. Not electric stuff, just smaller stuff, and then once we did Tamarack that kind of really got us in the growth mode. And we started hiring more people and buying more equipment.”
Today, Heather Wheeler handles the financial side and accounting and Tony Wheeler is in charge of creativity and innovation.
“Innovation is a big thing for us,” Tony Wheeler said. “I love problems and I love coming up with solutions. So that’s been my strong point, you know, solutions, whether it’s a solution for somebody who needs to advertise their business and it’s a sign or a solution to how we’re going to make this product so that can be sold, or even how we’re going to make a product that we patent and sell online for customers. That’s my strength.”
Tony Wheeler’s patent system allows customers to install UL-listed products anywhere in the United States legally by someone who’s not an electrician.
Today, the company primarily does electric signs.
“The majority of what we do now is electric signs that have some sort of a lighting in them,” Tony Wheeler said. “We’ve kind of we’ve kind of moved more toward primarily electric letters and cabinets and that kind of thing because we developed a system around it. We have a what we call our micro work order system.”
Tony Wheeler said today all of Paris Signs’ products are made of metal or plastic.
“We don’t do any wood products or anything like that, which we used to do,” he said. “We moved into more of a higher end product — a more quality product.”
Paris Signs has restored the iconic sign on the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center in downtown Huntington.
“That was about 10 years ago, and we actually saved the whole skin,” Tony Wheeler said. “All the internals are new, but the copper skin on the outside is the original.”
Recently, they restored the Paramount Arts Center sign in downtown Ashland.
“We also did the wall in front of the Mountain Health Arena,” Heather Wheeler said. “If you look at it, each section is like a scene and it represents something that’s belonging to Huntington, whether it’s Marco, the bridge or the train. I think it’s just a piece of art in the sun, and I just love that. Right now, we’re actually doing all the inside signs at the arena, and they’re gonna be really cool. We’ve been putting them up the last few weeks.”
They also did a sign for the Huntington Museum of Art.
“We did a lot of faux finishes on that,” she said. “Tony is so good at that. If you want it to look like faux patina copper, he can do anything like that. It looks like it’s old and rusted and patina, but it’s all aluminum.”
Paris Signs can been seen all around Huntington.
“We do all the hospitals and Marshall, like even the big Marshall ‘M’s’ that you see all over the place. We made all those,” Tony Wheeler said. “When we did the first one, I said it’s got to be where 10 kids can stand on top of it because they will. So we built them out of like half-inch plate aluminum.”
The company has seen consistent growth since its inception, with its best in 2019. However, in 2020, the business was hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and an ice storm, damaging their facility and delivery vehicles. SBA’s COVID-19 relief program helped the business through the tough time.
“It was challenging, but actually we didn’t lose any employees during that time,” Tony Wheeler said.
In 2022, Paris Signs saw a 50% increase in sales and grew to 33 employees.
“We are continuing to grow and we are hiring right now,” Tony Wheeler said. “Now we have a full time painter. We have two full-time salesmen. We have a production manager and we have people that have specific positions that they work in.”
The company’s new growth is coming mainly from its online business, signmonkey.com.
“So about 10 years ago with our patented the plug-and-play system that I did, it was kind of a thought that this could be something we could sell online because customers would be able to install this themselves,” Tony Wheeler said. “Now we sell all 50 states, we sell some exports to Canada and then we export some down in the Bahamas. So we ship every day. I think it’s been successful because the customer can go online, they can design their product online, price it online and then it ships out in five days.”
Due to the significant growth, the biggest challenge for the business is the need for more space.
“We have 14,000 square feet, and we’d like to build about a 40,000-square-foot building,” Tony Wheeler said.
He said the company is also looking at different and next avenues in manufacturing.
“We’re looking a lot into additive manufacturing, which is 3D printing and that kind of thing,” Tony Wheeler said. “We’re developing our own systems and our own materials. We’re developing our own plastic and we’re working with Star Technologies in Ravenswood to work hard to build our own plastic that we’re going to use for our UL system. So we’ll be printing with plastic that is from a company in West Virginia.”
He added that Paris Signs continues to invest in equipment that can help the company grow and make things easier on his employees.
“We’ve always tried to invest in equipment; that has helped us to grow,” Tony Wheeler said. “We keep up with technology and we look at the time that is saved by us having that new equipment, and you know the better technology.
“I’ve always found that it’s hard to find good people, but if I can take that good person and give them a piece of equipment that doubles how much they can get done, that’s what we want. I’ve always said we got over 30 people and they’re all fantastic, but if I can give them a piece of equipment that cuts the time it takes to do something in half and makes their job easier it’s a win for both of us.”
Tony Wheeler says the name Paris Signs has grown to be one of the best in the industry.
“You know, we’ve worked really hard to keep that,” he said.
The name is actually Tony Wheeler’s middle name, which he said is also the middle name of his great-grandfather and both his sons.
“It’s a family name and it has worked well for us,” he said.
Paris Signs is also known for its community service. It contributes to nonprofits associated with children, such as Big Brothers Big Sisters, Hoops Family Children’s Hospital and the Ronald McDonald House.
In addition to the West Virginia Small Business Person of the Year, the West Virginia SBA district office recognized Anne Perella as the Veteran-Owned Small Business of the Year with her company, A&J Sewing Studio LLC in Morgantown. The Woman-Owned Small Business of the Year went to Angie Cowger of Custard Stand Chili and The Custard Stand in Webster Springs, West Virginia.
Karen Friel, SBA West Virginia district director, will announces other West Virginia district-level award winners, which will be recognized at an awards ceremony on Wednesday, May 3, at the Robert H. Mollohan Research Center in Fairmont, West Virginia.
“The West Virginia economy depends so much on small businesses,” said Friel. “I look forward to taking the opportunity to honor some of the best of the best at our awards ceremony this spring.”
The national winners will be recognized on Sunday, April 30, and Monday, May 1, during the National Small Business Week awards ceremony in Washington, D.C. At the event, one of the state/territory winners will be announced as the 2023 National Small Business Person of the Year.
“We’ll be there in Washington, D.C.,” Heather Wheeler said. “I mean, I wouldn’t think after 32 years you would win something like that, so it’s very exciting for us.”
National Small Business Week is April 30 through May 6.