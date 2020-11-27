HUNTINGTON — Karen Friel, the U.S. Small Business Administration’s West Virginia district director, says small businesses need support as they navigate, retool and pivot from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
“This year remember you can support many small businesses in person, by following state and local socially distancing guidelines, and in the convenience of your own home by shopping virtually,” Friel said. “Many small businesses are offering a variety of ways to shop, including ordering online and picking up via curbside. Small businesses need our support more than ever right now.”
In Huntington, the Old Central City Association announced that as a member of the American Express Neighborhood Champion Program, 14th Street West shops will offer a variety of sales to promote local buying for holiday gifts as part of the 11th annual Small Business Saturday, which takes place Nov. 28 this year.
Created by American Express in 2010, Small Business Saturday celebrates the impact small businesses have on communities.
“The local businesses on 14th Street West have a wide variety of offerings in antique objects and furniture, a vast selection of art and vintage prints, handmade items from local craftspeople, collectible toys and games, vintage clothing and accessories, and home decor,” said Lauren Kemp, executive director of RenewAll.
She says businesses on 14th Street West have been working hard to maintain a safe shopping experience.
“We wear our masks and ask that shoppers do as well so that we can protect the livelihoods of all the small businesses in our community,” Kemp said. “We want all of our visitors to enjoy their time in the district, and we invite you to share your favorite moments at 14th Street West @HistoricCentralCity on Facebook with #14STW.”
Terry Bryant has had a shop on 14th Street West for many years. This Small Business Saturday will extend to Sunday at Camelot Too with 30% off select items.
“We are counting on the community to come out and support us this holiday,” Bryant said. “We carry Christmas decorations year-round.”
The street is known for being an antiques district, but Kemp says there is always something unexpected to find while browsing around the shops.
“Arts and crafts complement antiques so well that several shops on the street feature handmade items by local artisans,” Kemp said.
“I stock many handmade items and crafts that are great for farmhouse and primitive decor, as well as vintage Christmas decorations,” said Renee Lewin-Williams of Thistle Patch Vintage Garden & Antiques, which is located on Adams Avenue.
Lewin-Williams’ shop offers antique furniture, ironworks, artwork, glassware, pottery, rugs, lamps, stoneware and architectural salvage.
The Bodimer Store will be taking orders for holiday pies and desserts for Christmas. Across the street at The Wild Ramp, food- and craft-themed gifts are numerous.
“We offer gift cards so you can buy now and shop when seasonal produce abounds,” said Shelly Keeney, market director at The Wild Ramp. “Our staff can help you pick out a gift basket to send to family and friends unable to travel for the holidays.”
The Wild Ramp works with Coalfield Development’s wood shop and has a range of cutting boards and rolling pins, she said.
On Friday and Saturday, the Visitors Center at Heritage Station at 210 11th St. in downtown Huntington will open at 9 a.m. to welcome visitors and shoppers.
In order to encourage social distancing, the shopkeepers at Heritage Station are expanding beyond their usual Small Business Saturday offerings and encouraging local shopping all weekend long and throughout the holiday season.
“Pick up a complimentary Shop Small Tote Bag, sign up for a chance to win a fabulous gift basket, and pick up a Heritage Station map,” said Raine Klover with the Huntington Area Convention and Visitors Bureau and manager of The Red Caboose.
“Find the perfect gift at Birds of a Feather Boutique, The Historic Hippie and The Red Caboose,” she said. “Fuel your holiday shopping at Nomada Bakery and Taps at Heritage.”
Full Circle Gifts and Goods is offering online shopping at fullcirclegiftsandgoods.com, and you can visit The Haute Wick Social on Instagram and Facebook @thehautewicksocial. In addition to regular live sales, the shop is hosting a virtual wreath-making workshop Dec. 11-12.
Heritage Station is also home to the All About You hair and nail salon, Let’s Eat and Brown Dog Yoga.
Klover says while the holidays look different this year, local small businesses are working to serve the entire community.
“They are offering online shopping opportunities and virtual events, enforcing social distancing requirements and creating personal shopping experiences,” she said. “Small businesses enhance our communities and enrich our lives. Support your community and shop small all season long.”
According to the 2019 Small Business Saturday Consumer Insights Survey, 97% of consumers who shopped on Small Business Saturday agree that small businesses are essential to their community and 95% reported the day makes them want to shop or eat at small, independently owned businesses all year long, not just during the holiday season.
National Federation of Independent Business state director Gil White says it’s especially important this season to shop local and shop small on Small Business Saturday, either in person, online or by phone.
“Business was good until the coronavirus arrived this spring,” White said. “Since then, shoppers have tried to avoid crowds as much as possible. Shops have installed plastic shields at the checkout, while restaurants have had to reduce seating or limit themselves to take-out or delivery. Some businesses tried to cut their losses by closing temporarily, but many of these retailers and restaurants haven’t reopened and probably never will.
“We can’t afford to lose our small businesses,” he added. “Small businesses aren’t owned by some giant corporation based someplace else. They’re owned by — and employ — our family and friends and neighbors. When we support small businesses, we’re really supporting our communities. That’s why we need to shop small and shop local on Small Business Saturday and throughout the holiday season.”