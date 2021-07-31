FRANKFORT, Ky.— Pandemic unemployment benefits in Kentucky will end on Sept. 6, according to a news release from the Commonwealth of Kentucky Labor Cabinet.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear encouraged Kentuckians drawing federal pandemic unemployment insurance benefits to rejoin the workforce before those programs end.
“With a surging economy and job opportunities available throughout the commonwealth, there isn’t a valid reason why any Kentuckian who wants a job shouldn’t be able to find one,” Beshear said in the release.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice ended the extra $300 in supplemental unemployment benefits as well as the benefits for the self-employed on June 19.
In Ohio, a judge won’t reinstate $300 in additional federal pandemic unemployment payments that Gov. Mike DeWine ended early. On Thursday the judge rejected an attempt to restore the extra unemployment benefits in Ohio, saying DeWine had the power to cut them off before Labor Day, it was reported.
Federal pandemic unemployment insurance benefit programs expire nationwide on Sept. 6.
