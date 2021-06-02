LEXINGTON, Ky. — The aggregate volume in pending home sales contracts for the state of Kentucky reached a record high last month, according to a report from Kentucky Realtors.
“Across the Commonwealth, and the entire nation, housing inventory continues to be the main factor in both rising prices and the speed at which homes are going under contract,” Charles Hinckley, president of Kentucky Realtors, said in a press release regarding the report. “We encourage anyone considering listing a home for sale to consult with a realtor to learn about all options available and how the market will react to their particular property.”
Approximately $2.2 billion in transactions were under contract in April 2021, according to the report.
“This is up 47% over the $1.5 billion in pending sales volume for both April 2020 and 2019,” it said. “Home sales numbers continue to be up year-over-year, but the meteoric rise in volume is largely due to the higher prices that the current housing market is commanding.”
It also showed closed sales are up as well. In April, 4,738 homes sold, according to the report. This is up 25% from 3,793 in April 2020. The pending sales count was also up 25%, reaching 8,413 for the month.
Nationally, existing-home sales waned in April, marking three straight months of declines, according to the National Association of Realtors. All but one of the four major U.S. regions witnessed month-over-month drops in home sales, but each registered double-digit year-over-year gains for April. The Southern region accounted for 44% of all existing home sales across the nation.
“Home sales were down again in April from the prior month, as housing supply continues to fall short of demand,” Lawrence Yun, NAR’s chief economist, said in the release. “We’ll see more inventory come to the market later this year as further COVID-19 vaccinations are administered and potential home sellers become more comfortable listing and showing their homes. The falling number of homeowners in mortgage forbearance will also bring about more inventory.”
The median sale price of homes in Kentucky for April was up about 10%, to $205,000. Year-to-date, Kentucky’s median sale price is up almost 12% at $198,000.
Kentucky Realtors CEO Steve Stevens says that although this market pace is not sustainable for the long term, experts are not anticipating a crash.
“Most economists agree that rising mortgage rates, more homes being added to the market, and slightly waning buyer demand will eventually lead to a market correction,” he said. “This should moderate prices and bring home ownership back into reach for those who might have been priced out of the market in recent months.”