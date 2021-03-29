HUNTINGTON — Peoples Bancorp Inc. of Marietta, Ohio, says it has reached an agreement to Premier Financial Bancorp of Huntington in an all-stock transaction valued at $292.3 million.
Premier Bancorp is the parent company of Premier Bank and Citizens Deposit Bank & Trust. The two banks operate 48 branches in 38 communities in five states. Most of the branches are in the metro valley and the southern counties of West Virginia, but Premier also branches in Washington, D.C., and Richmond, Virginia.
As of Dec. 31, 2020, Premier Bancorp had $1.9 billion in total assets, which included $1.2 billion in total net loans, and $1.6 billion in total deposits. If the acquisition closes as expected in the third quarter of this year, the combined company will have approximately $6.7 billion in total assets, $4.6 billion in total loans and $5.5 billion in total deposits with 136 locations in Ohio, West Virginia, Kentucky, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C.
"We are excited to have the opportunity to join forces with one of the strongest banks in the region,” Bob Walker, president and CEO of Premier, said in a statement issued Monday morning. “Our customers, employees and shareholders will benefit from Peoples' history of profitable growth and expertise in successfully executing acquisitions. We are also excited about Peoples' expansive suite of products, which will provide us the ability to deliver new products and services, including insurance and investment products, to our valued customers in the communities we serve. Peoples' community banking model, culture and commitment to high-quality customer service makes Peoples' an excellent choice for Premier."