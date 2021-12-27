MARIETTA, Ohio — Peoples Bank Foundation announced Thursday a donation of $52,897 to Kentucky Bankers Relief Fund.
The fund is a nonprofit set up to provide immediate relief to tornado-impacted communities with 100% of all funds received, according to a news release. The total amount of the donation is the combined effort of Peoples Bank employees, third-party partners and the Peoples Bank Foundation.
Earlier this month, Kentucky and five other states experienced one of the worst tornado outbreaks in American history. To help those affected, Peoples Bank held an employee fundraiser, with all proceeds directly donated to the Kentucky Bankers Relief Fund.
Peoples Bank employees directly donated over $16,000 out of their own pockets to this cause, and the Peoples Bank Foundation will contribute $25,000 in addition to donations from third-party partners.
“As a community bank, our main priority has always been to meet the needs of the people in our local communities,” Chuck Sulerzyski, president and CEO of Peoples Bank, said in the release. “Collectively, we stand with Kentucky and all areas that have been affected by the recent tornado outbreak.”
Peoples Bank Foundation has awarded more than $600,000 in grants in 2021 and $5.7 million since its inception in 2003.
