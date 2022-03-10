PepsiCo confirmed Thursday that it is building a new distribution center at Scott Depot, W.Va., for its Frito-Lay products. The building, seen here in December, is scheduled to open later this year. PepsiCo also said its new distributions center at Ona for Pepsi beverages should open next month.
CHARLESTON — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice confirmed Thursday that PepsiCo businesses are investing a combined $32.5 million to build a pair of new warehouse and distribution facilities in Cabell and Putnam counties.
Neither was exactly a secret. Local development officials last year confirmed rumors of the two projects despite PepsiCo’s declining to comment, but the governor’s announcement provided details.
The governor said PepsiCo Beverages North America is building a $16.5 million, 100,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution facility at Ona in Cabell County. Frito-Lay North America is building a $16 million, 70,000-square-foot distribution center visible from Interstate 64 at Scott Depot.
Combined, the two facilities will employ 185 people, including 25 new full-time warehouse, sales and driver positions, according to a news release issued by the Governor’s Office on Thursday afternoon.
“These new facilities are going to be absolute game-changers for West Virginia, and I am beyond excited to celebrate PepsiCo’s exciting expansion in our state,” Justice said in the release. “When you’re talking about Pepsi and Frito-Lay, you’re talking about titans of the snack and beverage industries. This is our fifth major economic development announcement in less than two months, and more proof the rocket ship ride that I promised is real and it’s coming to life every day.”
Construction is already underway on the Ona facility, and it is scheduled to open next month. The facility will distribute millions of cases of beverages — including Pepsi, Gatorade Zero, bubly, Aquafina and Pure Leaf — per year to customers throughout West Virginia and Kentucky. It will also add several new positions to PepsiCo’s workforce in the state, while retaining 80 existing West Virginia jobs.
PepsiCo currently employs nearly 700 people across West Virginia.
The new Frito-Lay facility in Scott Depot, which is scheduled to open this fall and be fully operational before the end of the year, will replace the current Frito-Lay facility in Poca and, at more than four times the square footage, will significantly expand operations. With a 35-dock capacity, the new facility will nearly double distribution capacity to serve customers in several states and will allow for 10 years of potential growth. It will also create 20 new jobs in West Virginia, while retaining 80 existing positions, the news release said.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.