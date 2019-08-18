Miller honored by London medical school
Dr. Bobby L. Miller, vice dean for medical student education at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, was awarded an honorary fellowship from St. George's, University of London, during the school's graduation ceremony last month.
Miller was recognized for his support of St. George's students during Marshall School of Medicine's four-year partnership with the London-based medical school. Under the partnership, 15 St. George's students were selected to spend their clinical years at Marshall. Likewise, 10 Marshall students opted for medical electives and research experiences at the school in London.
Miller is an Ashland native who graduated from Marshall's School of Medicine in 1997. He completed a combined internal medicine-pediatrics residency at Marshall before going on to pursue a fellowship in neonatal-perinatal medicine at Baylor College of Medicine/Texas Children's Hospital in Houston, Texas. Miller returned to the Tri-State in 2005 to join Marshall's faculty.
In addition to his role as vice dean, Miller is a professor of pediatrics at the School of Medicine and medical director of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Cabell Huntington Hospital.
Brandstetter joins RCBI as entrepreneur services coordinator
Tyler Brandstetter, of Hurricane, West Virginia, has joined Marshall University's Robert C. Byrd Institute (RCBI) as entrepreneur services coordinator for the West Virginia EDA University Center, a U.S. Economic Development Administration initiative to spur development in distressed regions by leveraging university resources.
Brandstetter is responsible for supporting an entrepreneurship and innovation-focused economy in all 55 West Virginia counties by collaborating with other economic development partners to identify small businesses and startups in need of assistance and connect them to resources.
A 2019 honor graduate of Marshall's Lewis College of Business, Brandstetter earned his bachelor's degree in business administration with concentrations in entrepreneurship and marketing. While a student at Marshall, he also served as a marketing intern with RCBI's Business Accelerator. Brandstetter is a 2015 graduate of Meadow Bridge High School in Fayette County.
MU professor emeritus honored by American Chemical Society
Professor emeritus Gary D. Anderson of Marshall University's Department of Chemistry was named a fellow with the American Chemical Society and will be recognized at the society's fall national meeting in San Diego in August. The ACS Fellows program honors members for outstanding achievements in and contributions to science, the profession and the society.
Anderson, who was one of 70 fellows honored this year, retired from Marshall University in 2008 after 27 years in the chemistry department.
He received his B.S. in chemistry and his M.S. from the University of Oklahoma. His thesis project involved the study of the influence of steric factors on the nitration of substituted biphenyls. He obtained his Ph.D. at Florida State University, where he worked with Professor Werner Herz on the chemistry of natural products and X-ray crystallography.
Anderson spent two years of postdoctoral study doing synthesis of steroids with Professor Carl Djerassi at Stanford University. Over the years, his research interests shifted from synthetic organic chemistry and X-ray crystallography to artificial intelligence applications in organic chemistry and improving pedagogy in organic chemistry. He also has focused on developing materials for distance education in science.
At Marshall, Anderson won the Distinguished Service Award in 2007.
Anderson has been involved in a number of other chemistry-related organizations throughout his career and has been active in the American Chemical Society since the 1970s. He was a local representative and served as a counselor in the national American Chemical Society for more than 20 years, and has served on several ACS committees and chaired a number of its subcommittees.
The society was established in 1876 by Congress and is among the world's leading scientific societies.
Campbell named Mountain Health Network interim CNO
Regina Campbell has been named the interim system chief nursing officer (CNO) and vice president of quality for Mountain Health Network (MHN).
Campbell will serve as the system champion for safe and high-quality nursing care and will lead the development of the vision and strategy for nursing care across the MHN. She will also serve as the interim vice president and chief nursing officer for Cabell Huntington Hospital (CHH).
A graduate of St. Mary's School of Nursing, Campbell received her bachelor's degree from West Virginia University and her master's degree from Bellarmine College in Louisville. Since 2010, she has been the director of St. Mary's Regional Heart Institute, overseeing its growth. She has served in a number of leadership roles at St. Mary's, including director of provider relations, the director of St. Mary's Regional Cancer Center, the manager of ER/Trauma Services and the trauma nurse coordinator. She began her career at St. Mary's as a surgical/trauma intensive care staff nurse.
In addition to her work at St. Mary's, Campbell served as the director of surgical education and as a clinical instructor for the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. She also coached hospital emergency department teams across the country as a consultant with the global advisory firm, Studer Group, based in Pensacola, Florida.
Hayes elected president of DTCWV
Robinson & McElwee has announced that firm member Mark H. Hayes was elected president of the Defense Trial Counsel of West Virginia (DTCWV).
Hayes was officially installed at the Defense Trial Counsel of West Virginia annual meeting at Glade Springs Resort in June when he began his one-year term.
Hayes' plans for his year as the organization's president include enhancing its role as the voice of the defense bar and expanding the services it provides to its members and the community at large.
DTCWV is the only statewide representative of corporate and business litigators, and works with Chambers of Commerce, the Legislature, judicial officers and state administration to enhance West Virginia's court system and laws that govern it. Hayes and the DTCWV Board of Governors also support a diverse community of West Virginia lawyers, and the organization is committed to promoting a legal community of inclusion and equality.
Hayes has been involved with the DTCWV since 1991, a member of the organization's board of governors for 10 years and in the officers' rotation since 2016. He is a resident of Huntington and has over 30 years of experience representing businesses in West Virginia, specifically in litigation.
Outside of the office, Hayes serves his alma mater, Marshall University, as a member of the board of the directors for the Marshall University Alumni Association and by mentoring undergraduate students on the law and its effect on their future profession as a part of the university's John Marshall Legal Society. He also serves his other alma mater, the West Virginia University College of Law, as a member of its Visiting Committee, providing insight, advice and support to its administration and students.