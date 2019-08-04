Stapleton Law Offices attorney receives award
Matt Stapleton, an injury attorney at Stapleton Law Offices in Huntington, has been chosen by the American Institute of Personal Injury Attorneys as one of the 2019 "10 Best Attorneys" in the area of personal injury law in West Virginia.
Stapleton has handled hundreds of injury cases and obtained millions of dollars in compensation for his clients. His practice focuses on car accidents, semi-truck accidents, motorcycle wrecks, premises injury liability, animal attacks and general personal injury litigation.
Born and raised in Huntington, Stapleton graduated with honors from Marshall University with a degree in accounting and from the West Virginia University College of Law.
Stapleton Law Offices is a family-based, four-attorney law firm in Huntington that has been serving the Tri-State since 1979. Stapleton Law primarily represents clients from West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio.
St. Mary's names award winners
St. Mary's Medical Center has named the winners of its Spirit of St. Mary's Award for July.
The winner for patient care is Gabrielle Ransbottom, special procedures technician in the special procedures department.
The winner in the service area is Sherry Wendell, patient logistics coordinator in St. Mary's Regional Transfer Center.
The Spirit of St. Mary's Award recognizes employees who demonstrate exceptional service and care to patients and their families, fellow co-workers and the community by living the values that illustrate the spirit of St. Mary's Medical Center.
Jenkins joins Bellefonte Pulmonary Associates
Pulmonologist Dr. Jeffrey Jenkins has joined Bellefonte Pulmonary Associates, located in suite 200 at 1150 St. Christopher Drive on the campus of Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital.
Jenkins earned his medical degree from the University of Cincinnati. He completed an internal medicine residency at the University of Kentucky. He also recently completed his pulmonary and critical care medicine fellowship at UK. Jenkins joins Dr. Sabrina Roberts at Bellefonte Pulmonary Associates.
For more information, contact Bellefonte Pulmonary Associates at 606-833-6785. For more information on OLBH, visit BonSecours.com.