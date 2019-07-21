Valley Health welcomes residents to program
Valley Health Systems has welcomed two Doctor of Pharmacy candidates, Olivia Rockwell and Minh Trinh, to a year-long pharmacy residency that Valley Health administers in conjunction with the Marshall University School of Pharmacy.
Rockwell comes to the residency program as a graduate of the West Virginia University School of Pharmacy in Morgantown, while Trinh comes as a graduate of the Western University of Health Sciences College of Pharmacy in Pomona, California.
The Valley Health pharmacy residency is a 12-month, post-graduate, community-based program that is accredited by the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP).
Through the duration of their residencies, Rockwell and Trinh will interact with Valley Health's pharmacy team. Valley Health operates three community pharmacies from the system's East Huntington, Huntington and Wayne health centers. In addition to operating traditional pharmacies, Valley Health operates a clinical pharmacy program. The system's clinical pharmacists work in direct collaboration with the primary provider and treatment team as resources to answer medication questions and optimize medication management processes for patients.
Harlow receives life membership award
Floyd E. Harlow Jr., CPA and senior partner of the Huntington-based CPA firm of Somerville & Company PLLC, was awarded the West Virginia Society of CPA's Life Membership Award at the WVSCPA 101st annual meeting held this past June at The Greenbrier resort.
Harlow became the 48th recipient of this award since its creation in 1953 for his loyal and faithful service to the accounting profession at the state and national level.
Harlow has been with Somerville & Company since 1974. He is a Marshall University graduate who has experience in tax, auditing and consulting fields with a variety of clients. In addition, he has been active in numerous professional and community organizations throughout his career.
Coovert receives breast health certification
Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital's (OLBH) breast health navigator, Christy Coovert, is now a certified breast care nurse through the Oncology Nursing Certification Corp. (ONCC).
Nursing certification is a process to validate a registered nurse's qualification and knowledge. The ONCC is a provider of nationally accredited certifications in oncology.
Coovert has served as a breast health navigator in the OLBH Women's Center since December 2017. Her responsibility as breast health navigator is to guide patients through the medical processes. A nurse navigator serves as a patient educator and advocate, a care coordinator, a system advocate and a community ambassador on a mission to improve the breast care experience for each patient.
Coovert also serves as a support system for the patient and her family at a critical time - after diagnosis and through treatment - and serves as a gateway to the services available to the patient at OLBH.
Coovert has worked at OLBH since 2014. Coovert earned her master's degree in nursing from Walden University and her nursing bachelor's degree from Ohio University. Coovert resides in Bellefonte with her husband, Mark, and sons, Dawson and Logan. Coovert also has two adult children, Tyler and Shelby.
The OLBH Women's Center is located on the ground floor of Bellefonte Centre at 1000 Ashland Drive.
Gardner named deputy press secretary for SoS
West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner announced the addition of WVU Reed College of Media graduate Jennifer Gardner to the Communications team.
Warner appointed Gardner to be deputy press secretary and replace Erin Timony, who moved to Georgia to be closer to her family.
Gardner is a 2013 graduate of Parkersburg High School. She attended West Virginia University where she served as a public relations intern for the university and as managing editor at The Daily Athenaeum, the school's student newspaper.
The International Trade Administration (ITA) selected Gardner to serve as a public affairs intern in its Washington, D.C., headquarters during the summer of 2015.
During the summer of 2016, she was selected to participate in a reporting internship for the Charleston Gazette-Mail in Charleston where she was assigned news and feature writing opportunities. After graduation in 2017, Gardner returned to the newspaper as a features writer.
Prior to joining the staff at the Secretary of State's Office, Gardner was assistant to the dean and communications coordinator for the University of Charleston School of Pharmacy.
Gardner is the daughter of Philip and Morrey Gardner, of Parkersburg.
Pratt named community president for local bank
Terresa T. Pratt has been named community president for Huntington Bank in the Huntington, West Virginia, market.
As a native of Denver, Colorado, Pratt has lived in the Tri-State area most of her life and has a passion for serving her community. She is a graduate of Marshall University, ABA National Trust and National Graduate Trust School held at Northwestern University, maintains her Series 7 and 66 Investment licenses as well as her accident and health, life and variable insurance licenses and is a certified trust and financial adviser.
Pratt has channeled her enthusiasm into her local banking team at Huntington. In her role as community president, she has worked with the city of Huntington on its #MyHuntington initiative to help create positive buzz around the town she has grown to love.
Pratt was also a driving force behind the "My Future, #MyHuntington" Scholarship Essay Contest that was created by the bank in conjunction with Marshall University. The essay contest tasked students with writing about why they loved the city of Huntington and awarded three local high school seniors with scholarship monies toward their education at Marshall University.
Pratt also serves as a senior financial adviser and has been with Huntington for nine years. Prior to joining Huntington, Pratt worked in the Trust Department at JPMorgan for over 20 years.
Pratt lives in Chesapeake, Ohio, with her husband, Stephen. Together they have three children and two grandsons.