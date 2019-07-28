Cottrell joins maternal-fetal medicine team
Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, Marshall Health and Cabell Huntington Hospital medical and dental staff welcomed Dr. Jesse N. Cottrell to their obstetrics and gynecology team of providers.
Cottrell has been named an assistant professor in the department of obstetrics and gynecology at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. He specializes in high-risk pregnancies, including cases of preterm labor, placenta previa, miscarriage risk, multiple births, preeclampsia and gestational diabetes.
He earned his medical degree from the American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine in St. Maarten. He completed his residency training at Marshall's School of Medicine, followed by a maternal-fetal medicine fellowship at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Mississippi. He is certified by the American Board of Obstetrics & Gynecology and is a fellow of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.
Jenkins Fenstermaker attorneys are honored
Jenkins Fenstermaker attorneys Lee Hall and Steve Wellman were recently honored at the Defense Trial Counsel of West Virginia's annual meeting.
Hall, a member of the firm since 1993, was elected to the DTCWV Board of Governors. As a board member, Hall will serve a four-year term.
Wellman, who has been with the firm since 1998 and serves as the firm's CEO, was honored with the Newsletter Article of the Year award. An article Wellman penned focused on the economic impact of West Virginia's workers' compensation reform legislation.
C. Haley Bunn rejoins Steptoe & Johnson
Steptoe & Johnson PLLC announced that C. Haley Bunn has rejoined the firm. Her practice will focus on litigation, particularly in the areas of long-term care, white collar crime and civil litigation.
Bunn spent the past seven years with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of West Virginia. As assistant U.S. attorney, Bunn was responsible for protecting West Virginia communities by fighting the influx of illegal narcotics, the opioid epidemic and white collar crimes.
Bunn is prepared to represent clients before state and federal courts, and she is also adept at negotiation and mediation should that approach be the most beneficial to a client.
Bunn previously practiced with Steptoe & Johnson from 2010 until 2012 prior to joining the U.S. Attorney's Office. She earned her law degree and bachelor's degree from West Virginia University.
Perdue recognized by Forbes magazine
Morgan Stanley announced that David K. Perdue, a senior vice president and financial adviser in the firm's Huntington Wealth Management office, has been named to Forbes magazine's 2019 list of America's Best-in-State Wealth Advisors.
Forbes' Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list comprises a select group of individuals who have a minimum of seven years of industry experience.
Morgan Stanley Wealth Management provides access to a range of products and services to individuals, businesses and institutions, including brokerage and investment advisory services, financial and wealth planning, cash management and lending products and services, annuities and insurance, retirement and trust services.
Greylock Energy announces changes
Officials with Greylock Energy in Charleston announced strategic changes within their executive leadership team.
Ryan Deaderick has been promoted to executive vice president and chief operating officer. In this role, he will oversee the production, midstream, operations, reservoir and asset development functions of the company.
Prior to this promotion, Deaderick served as senior vice president of production and midstream for Greylock where he focused on maximizing the company's oil and gas production and launching its midstream business.
Drew McCallister has joined the company as its new senior vice president and general counsel. McCallister has about 15 years' experience in the energy industry in Appalachia. In this role, he will be responsible for Greylock's land, legal, safety, regulatory and human resources functions.
Greylock Energy is headquartered in Charleston with offices scattered throughout West Virginia and Pennsylvania and operations across the nation.
Persinger of Moses Auto Group is recognized
Suzanne Moses Persinger, general manager and partner of Moses Auto Group, was named one of Automotive News' 40 Under 40.
This annual program honors 40 high achievers at new car dealerships who are under 40 years old.
Automotive News received nominations from across the U.S. and identified outstanding performers in a large field of high-quality talent at dealerships. They were profiled in the July 15 issue of Automotive News, a news source for the global automotive industry.
For complete information about Automotive News' 40 Under 40, visit www.autonews.com/40under40.
Attorney continues with leadership role
Ohio State Bar Association (OSBA) 2019-20 President Eleana Drakatos has reappointed David B. Beck to chair the OSBA Negligence Law Committee for a one-year term, which began July 1.
Beck is a Portsmouth attorney and began his legal career with the law firm of Kimble and Clark before joining the firm of Harcha & Book in 2002. He is the sole owner of the business, now called Harcha & Beck Law.
Throughout his 20 years of practice, Beck has become a personal injury and medical malpractice trial attorney and is well-versed in domestic, probate and real estate issues. He is dedicated to his community, serving on the board of Goodwill and the Domestic Violence Shelter and has coached youth soccer for many years.
Beck received his law degree from Capital University Law School.
WV Republican Party hires executive director
The West Virginia Republican Party announced the hiring of Byron Fisher, of Louisville, Kentucky, to be the next executive director of the West Virginia Republican Party.
West Virginia Republican Party Chairwoman Melody Potter issued the following statement:
"Byron Fisher attended the University of Louisville and has served as the executive director of the Jefferson County Republican Party, Kentucky's largest county, since 2015. Before that, Fisher was a staff assistant for the 2014 reelection campaign of U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Fisher has been involved in Republican politics for almost 10 years, having been the state chair for Kentucky Young Republicans and was an alternate delegate to the 2016 Republican National Convention."