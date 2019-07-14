Kellar receives 'Surgeon of Excellence' designation
Valley Health Systems Inc. recognized the achievement of Dr. Andrea Kellar as a "Surgeon of Excellence in Minimally Invasive Gynecology" as designated by the Surgery Review Corp. (SRC).
Surgeons of Excellence in Minimally Invasive Gynecology have served as the primary surgeon in more than 150 minimally invasive procedures and have performed at least 30 procedures annually.
Kellar is a board-certified obstetrician gynecologist who joined Valley Health in 2011 after receiving her medical degree and completing residency at Marshall University's Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. While specializing in the performance of minimally invasive hysterectomies, operative laparoscopies and operative hysteroscopies through use of the da Vinci Xi Surgical System, Kellar also has special interest in treating patients with low- and high-risk pregnancies and in providing contraceptive and general gynecologic care.
Kellar maintains hospital privileges with Cabell Huntington Hospital, Cabell Huntington Surgery Center and St. Mary's Medical Center.
Torres recognized by MU School of Medicine
Dr. LeeAnne Torres has been named the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine's Resident of the Month for July.
Torres is completing her fifth and final year of the orthopaedic surgery residency at Marshall. The Texas native completed an undergraduate degree at the University of Notre Dame and earned her medical degree from Texas A&M Health Science Center.
After completing her residency in June 2020, Torres will enter the sports medicine orthopaedic fellowship program at Wake Forest School of Medicine. The one-year program will prepare her for an academic career in orthopaedic sports medicine, specializing in shoulder, elbow, hip, knee and foot/ankle care.
Torres and her husband, Israel, have an 8-month-old daughter, Aurelia. As part of her recognition as the July Resident of the Month, she received a plaque and designated parking spot.
Defense Trial Counsel of WV elects new officers
The Defense Trial Counsel of West Virginia (DTCWV) recently held its 37th annual meeting at The Resort at Glade Springs in Daniels, West Virginia. The theme of the meeting was "The Changing Landscape of the Litigation Practice in West Virginia." The meeting was led by now Past President Erik Legg.
The following board of governors officers for 2019-20 were elected: Mark H. Hayes, president, Robinson & McElwee PLLC (Charleston); Teresa Dumire, vice president, Kay Casto & Chaney PLLC (Morgantown); Todd Mount, treasurer, Shaffer & Shaffer PLLC (Madison); Susan Snowden, secretary, Jackson Kelly PLLC; Erik W. Legg, immediate past president, Farrell, White & Legg PLLC (Huntington); and Peggy L. Schultz, administrative secretary/executive director, DTCWV (Charleston).
The DTCWV also welcomed new board of governors members Lee Hall, Jenkins Fenstermaker PLLC, Fazal Shere, Bowles Rice LLP, Timothy Miller, Babst Calland, Jeffrey Van Volkenburg, Varner & Van Volkenburg PLLC, Susan Romaine, West Virginia Mutual, Diana Jacobs, Bowles Rice, and Natalie Schaefer, Shuman, McCuskey, & Slicer PLLC.
The Defense Trial Counsel of West Virginia is an association of West Virginia civil defense attorneys who defend individuals and corporations in civil litigation.
Specialist joins CHH pain management center
Dr. Mack Joe Arroliga, a board-certified anesthesiologist specializing in pain management, has joined the Cabell Huntington Hospital Pain Management Center.
Arroliga specializes in spinal cord stimulation for chronic neck and back pain, diabetic neuropathy, abdominal pain and complex regional pain syndrome. He also specializes in nerve block treatments, intrathecal pump implantation, major joint injections, Botox for migraines and spasticity and radiofrequency ablation for occipital neuralgia and back pain.
Arroliga earned his medical degree from Drexel University College of Medicine in Philadelphia. He completed residency training in anesthesiology at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida, and completed fellowship training in pain management at the University of Cincinnati in Ohio. He is board certified in anesthesiology.
Jafri joins Bellefonte Oncology Associates
Oncologist Dr. Mohammad Ali Syed Jafri has joined Bellefonte Oncology Associates, located at 300 St. Christopher Drive on the campus of Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital (OLBH), and will begin seeing patients at the facility Monday, July 15.
Jafri earned his medical degree from Dow Medical College in Karachi, Pakistan. Jafri completed the Yale-Waterbury Internal Medicine Residency Program after also completing an internal medicine residency at New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital. Jafri recently completed a hematology/medical oncology fellowship at New York Medical College-Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, New York. He is board certified in internal medicine.