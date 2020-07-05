Madden appointed to Honeybaked Ham council
Honeybaked Ham franchise owner and Marshall University alumnus Jeff Madden was recently appointed to the Honeybaked Ham Franchise Advisory Council (FAC).
Madden is one of five franchisee representatives on the council, representing 217 Honeybaked Ham franchise stores in the United States. Madden was appointed to the role by Horace Williams, who serves as the vice president of franchise at Honeybaked Ham.
Madden owns and operates Honeybaked Ham of Barboursville with his wife, Toni, where they have worked together on the business since 2010. Since then they have grown and developed the store, including a move to an expanded location in RiverPlace Plaza in Barboursville.
On June 30, Madden wrapped up his year of serving as president of the Rotary Club of Barboursville.
Chartered in 1980 with the assistance of the Huntington Rotary Club, the Rotary Club of Barboursville seeks to provide community service to the Barboursville area, in the greater Tri-State and to international communities.
Madden led the more than 50-member club in their volunteer efforts for the past year, including initiatives providing volunteers at regional events, supporting student scholarships and disaster relief fundraising.
For more information on Honeybaked Ham of Barboursville visit www.honeybaked.com or call 304-733-4266.
Plymale to serve as treasurer for regional education board
West Virginia Sen. Robert H. Plymale was elected to another term as treasurer for the Southern Regional Education Board (SREB).
A member of the West Virginia Legislature since 1993, he has been an SREB board member since 2003.
SREB is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that works with 16 states to improve education, pre-K through the Ph.D. The organization consults with state leaders on policy issues, publish data and reports, provide lots of training for educators and more.
For more information, visit www.SREB.org.
Mary Friend elected secretary of NAPSR
The Public Service Commission of West Virginia announced that Mary Friend, director of its Gas Pipeline Safety Division, has been elected secretary of the National Association of Pipeline Safety Representatives (NAPSR).
She will serve in that position until Oct. 1, after which she will transition into the national vice chair position for the 2020-21 term. She will move into the national chair position in October 2021 until October 2022.
As a member of NAPSR, Friend serves on many internal committees and was awarded the prestigious 2018 Chairman’s award for Outstanding Service for her many contributions to improving pipeline safety.
Friend has been the director of the Gas Pipeline Safety Division of the PSC since 2014. She is responsible for managing the pipeline safety program, scheduling the inspections, enforcement of pipeline regulations and working with other federal and state authorities.
Friend began her career as a geologist in the Exploration and Development Department at Columbia Gas Transmission in Charleston. During her 30 years at Columbia, she worked a variety of jobs that afforded her extensive experience with gas transmission pipelines.
She joined the U.S. Department of Transportation, Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration’s Pipeline Safety Office of Training and Qualification as a pipeline safety specialist in October 2009. She developed and taught courses for training federal and state pipeline inspectors.
NAPSR is the national association representing state pipeline safety personnel in the contiguous United States as well as the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. Their national meeting will be held in West Virginia in 2022.