Otolaryngologist joins Pleasant Valley Hospital medical staff
Dr. Emad Al Haj Ali, otolaryngologist, has joined the medical staff at Pleasant Valley Hospital, a member of Mountain Health Network.
Ali received his medical degree from Damascus University in Damascus, Syria, and completed his residency in otolaryngology at Tishreen Hospital in Damascus. He completed a research fellowship at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, a rhinology and endoscopic sinus surgery fellowship at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Boston and an endocrine surgery fellowship and head and neck training at Augusta University in Augusta, Georgia.
With 20 years of clinical experience, Ali offers treatment for a wide variety of ear, nose and throat issues, from pediatric to adult.
To learn more about scheduling an appointment with Ali, call 304-674-7297.
Drown connects industry to RCBI resources
Tanner Drown, of Huntington, has joined the Robert C. Byrd Institute as business outreach specialist.
In his new role, Drown will assist entrepreneurs, small businesses and large companies by connecting them to RCBI’s design, engineering and manufacturing services; supply chain opportunities; and workforce development solutions.
Drown most recently served as co-op coordinator for the College of Engineering and Computer Sciences at Marshall University. As coordinator he developed a cooperative learning initiative that connected Marshall University students to internships with area industries to help them gain practical work experience in their field before graduation.
A native of Wayne County, Drown is a gradate of Spring Valley High School. He earned a bachelor’s degree in education and a master’s degree in leadership studies, both from Marshall University.
A small business owner himself, Drown has operated a successful residential rental property business for the past decade. In his spare time, he enjoys volunteering for the ski patrol at Snowshoe Mountain Resort, golfing, riding all-terrain vehicles and spending time with his German shepherd.
To learn how Drown can assist your manufacturing operation, contact him at drown12@rcbi.org or 304-781-1688.
Maycon Construction announces promotion of Joe Coldiron
Maycon Construction, a Huntington-based contracting firm specializing in roofing and siding, has announced that Joe Coldiron has been promoted to general manager of the company.
“Joe is a proven leader in the roofing and siding industry. His ability to provide customers with excellent communication and quality workmanship is a huge benefit to all parties,” said Jon Huck, owner of Maycon Construction.
Coldiron has enjoyed a career spanning 18 years in the construction industry, including membership in Laborers Union 1445 and experience as a general foreman. Coldiron works with the Maycon Construction team members and customers on residential roofing and siding projects throughout the region.
OVP Health’s Hess named medical director of addiction services
OVP Health physician Jonathan A. Hess recently earned board certification in addiction medicine through the American Board of Preventive Medicine and has been named medical director of addiction services for OVP Health.
“I have a passion for our substance use disorder patient population and the challenges that arise with treating use disorders,” Hess said. “This board certification is another way to support OVP Health’s dedication to the practice of addiction medicine, along with the continued learning and advancement of therapies for our patients with substance use disorders.”
Since joining OVP Health in 2015, Hess has dedicated his medical practice to serving patients in a variety of roles, including as an emergency room physician, a hospitalist, and as medical director of the OVP Health Recovery Center at South Point, Ohio.
Hess earned his medical degree and completed his residency training in family medicine at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine before joining OVP Health, which was co-founded by his father, Robert A. Hess, M.D., and the late Stephen C. Shy, D.O.
With the naming of Hess as medical director of addiction services, he joins Robert A. Hess as corporate medical director; Stephen C. Shy II as medical director of emergency services; and Thomas J. Rittinger as medical director of hospitalist services.
A Huntington native, a member of the American Society of Addiction Medicine, and a fellow of the American Board of Family Medicine, Jonathan Hess also serves on the Medical Executive Committee and the Opioid Committee at Holzer Health System, which partners with OVP Health to provide emergency and hospitalist services in Gallipolis, Jackson, and Pomeroy, Ohio. Additionally, he serves on the West Virginia Substance Use in Pregnancy Committee.
Stepp new director of projects for OhioSE
Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE) announced Taylor Stepp as the director of projects.
In this new role, Stepp will lead the OhioSE team of project managers in a 25-county region covering southern and eastern Ohio. The project management team works to secure capital investments and job creation and retention through company expansions and business attraction in southeastern Ohio.
Stepp most recently served as project manager for regional economic development in Adams, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Ross, Scioto and Vinton counties. He has been with the organization since 2018 and will continue to perform regional economic development in those nine counties.
Stepp is a certified economic developer by the International Economic Development Council and has helped companies add nearly 2,500 new jobs in southern Ohio. Those companies have also pledged to invest over $600,000,000 into the region and retain over 14,000 jobs.
Before his time at OhioSE, he worked for former Ohio House Speaker Ryan Smith and at JobsOhio. Stepp is a graduate of Ohio State University, where he was twice elected student body president. He is a Jackson High School graduate. He and his wife Natalie live in Jackson.
Asher Agency welcomes George as an account supervisor
Asher Agency, a full-service advertising, marketing and public relations agency with offices in Charleston, Washington, D.C., and Fort Wayne and Indianapolis, Indiana, recently welcomed back Melanie George as an account supervisor.
George, who in previous years was a member of the Asher staff, will work out of the Charleston location and lead servicing City National Bank, the State of Montana and other accounts. She brings more than 17 years of experience in marketing, social media, public relations and event management to the agency.
Before joining Asher Agency, Melanie was event manager for Marriott International. She earned her bachelor’s degree in political science from Coastal Carolina University.