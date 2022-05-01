Smith honored as 2022 West Virginia Bar Foundation Fellow
Paul English Smith, vice president and general counsel of Mountain Health Network, has been honored by the West Virginia Bar Foundation Board of Directors as a 2022 Bar Foundation Fellow.
The Foundation Fellows program recognizes lawyers and judges in West Virginia who have shown exemplary dedication to the practice of law in their communities through their professional and personal efforts.
Fellows are selected by the West Virginia Bar Foundation Board of Directors, which comprises statewide judges and lawyers with diverse legal backgrounds. Smith and 18 other individuals join the 24th class of Bar Foundation Fellows and were honored on April 21 at the Four Points Sheraton Hotel in Charleston. Approximately 450 out of 6,000 West Virginia lawyers and judges have been selected as Foundation Fellows since 1999.
Smith has been general counsel of Mountain Health Network since 2019. Before his system position, he served Cabell Huntington Hospital as vice president and general counsel for more than 30 years. He has extensive experience in health care law, insurance and hospital operations. In 2021, Smith led Mountain Health Network as interim CEO and president of Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center.
WV Coal Hall of Fame announces honorees
The West Virginia Coal Hall of Fame, a joint initiative of the West Virginia Coal Mining Institute and the West Virginia Coal Association and housed at the West Virginia University Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources in Morgantown, inducted its newest class of honorees at a ceremony April 19 in Morgantown.
This year’s honorees are R. Donald Cussins, former president of Buffalo Coal Company; Pramod Thakur, president of Expert Solutions for Mine Safety and longtime senior executive for CONSOL Energy; Doug Hardman, former vice chairman of J.H. Fletcher & Co.; and George Schuller, president of Peabody Australia and chief operating officer of Compass Minerals.
It was the 24th class of inductees for the West Virginia Coal Hall of Fame, which began in 1998.
Apgar named April Resident of the Month
John D. Apgar, D.O., has been selected as the April Resident of the Month for the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.
Apgar is completing his third and final year as co-chief of the family medicine residency at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.
His nomination for the award applauded his many positive qualities as a doctor, colleague and friend as well as his exceptional patient communication skills.
The Huntington native received his bachelor of science in biological sciences from Marshall University and his medical degree from the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine in Lewisburg. He and his wife, Meghan, have two children. After completing his residency in June, Apgar will join Valley Health Systems and continue to serve the Huntington community.
As part of his recognition, Apgar received a plaque and designated parking spot.