Marshall names three leaders to top posts at university
Marshall University President Brad D. Smith announced a trio of new officials have been tapped to lead the university’s finance, information technology and marketing divisions.
National searches were conducted for all three positions, which include the chief financial officer, chief information officer and chief marketing and communications officer.
Matt Tidd has been named the chief financial officer and comes to Marshall from West Virginia University, where he served as the chief university budget officer. He was responsible for the implementation of a new budgeting system that replaced a decades-old process across the institution. He also led transformational projects spanning various financial aspects of the university, including its regional campuses.
Before joining WVU in 2017, Tidd worked for Mylan Pharmaceuticals, as well as Marriott International. He is a licensed certified public accountant with undergraduate and graduate degrees from WVU. He will begin Nov. 7.
Jodie Penrod will serve as the chief information officer at Marshall. She joins Marshall from the Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine in Athens, Ohio. In that position she provided oversight of all information technology services for the college’s three academic campuses and multiple hospital-based teaching centers across the state of Ohio.
Before her appointment at OU, she was the director of applications and IT project manager for Holzer Medical. Penrod graduated from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University with a bachelor’s degree in aerospace engineering. She has a master’s degree from Missouri University of Science & Technology in systems engineering and is expected to complete her doctorate in instruction technology from Ohio University in 2023. Penrod will join the Marshall team Nov. 7.
Dave Traube joined Marshall as chief marketing and communications officer Oct. 10 from the University of Charleston, where he led the marketing and communications team.
During his tenure, the University of Charleston experienced increased enrollment, inquiries and a rise in reputation as the premier choice in West Virginia for private higher education. Traube is a son of Marshall University, having graduated with a degree in broadcast journalism.
He started his career as a radio broadcaster in southern West Virginia before serving as the director of public relations for the Raleigh County Board of Education. He joined the University of Charleston in 2015 as director of communications before being promoted to vice president in 2019.
West Virginia Bankers Association appoints president
The West Virginia Bankers Association announced Mark Mangano as its new president and chief executive officer. Mangano will succeed the retiring President and CEO Sara “Sally” Cline, effective Feb. 28, 2023.
Mangano brings a broad range of professional experience to the association. As a West Virginia native, Mangano is committed to supporting the healthy banking industry forged during his 27 years as a West Virginia community bank CEO.
During his time as an attorney at Jackson Kelly PLLC, his practice centered on serving financial institutions and focused on strategic planning facilitation, board consulting, regulatory matters and transactions.
Fisher earns health care executive certification
Chad Fisher, department administrator of Marshall Orthopaedics at Marshall Health, recently earned certification as a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives. He is also a Fellow of the American College of Medical Practice Executives.
To obtain Fellow status, candidates must earn continuing education hours, demonstrate professional/community involvement and pass a comprehensive examination. Fellows also are committed to ongoing professional development and undergo recertification every three years. Fisher is one of 8,880 health care executives across the country to hold this distinction.
A Barboursville native, Fisher has served as department administrator of Marshall Orthopaedics since joining Marshall Health in 2012. During this time, the department has grown to include 41 providers who deliver general and surgical orthopaedic care at 12 locations across the Tri-State. He earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting from Marshall University and doctor of jurisprudence from the University of Toledo.
Three complete appraisal course
Cabell County Assessor Irv Johnson recently recognized three appraisers who completed additional training.
Appraisers Joab Dellinger, Dave Lycan and Dan Puckett successfully completed the International Association of Assessing Officers Course 300: Fundamentals of Mass Appraisal.