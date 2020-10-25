Smith joins RCBI Technical Services as design engineer
Morgan Smith has joined the Robert C. Byrd Institute (RCBI) full-time as a design engineer based at its Huntington Advanced Manufacturing Technology Center.
The Lincoln County native is responsible for assisting entrepreneurs and businesses statewide in West Virginia and beyond with computer-aided design, rapid prototyping and testing, materials selection and manufacturing processes as well as delivering a range of related education and training courses.
Smith served the past three summers as an engineering intern at the RCBI Charleston Advanced Manufacturing Technology Center, where he interacted with clients through all stages of assistance from planning, testing and evaluating to the manufacturing phase of their products.
A graduate of Lincoln County High School, the Alum Creek resident earned a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering and technology from West Virginia University Institute of Technology. He can be contacted at 304-781-1661 or smithmo@rcbi.org.
Williams to receive lifetime professional service award
Nelson Mullins’ West Virginia office managing partner Marc Williams will receive the Louis B. Potter Lifetime Professional Service Award at the upcoming DRI — The Voice of the Defense Bar Virtual Annual Meeting. He is the third Nelson Mullins partner to earn the award.
The award is given to a nominee who exemplifies both professional service and professionalism.
Williams served as president of the organization in 2008 to 2009. DRI is the 23,000-member international organization of lawyers and corporate counsel who defend the interests of businesses and individuals in civil litigation.
“I’m humbled and honored to receive this award from DRI, an organization that has been instrumental in helping me be a better lawyer, advocate, and leader. To follow in the footsteps of my partners Steve Morrison and Ed Mullins in receiving this award makes it even more special,” Williams said.
Throughout his career, Williams has tried more than 100 jury trials and handled appeals in state and federal courts. A Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers, he serves as co-chair of the Firm’s Consumer and Mechanical Products Group and is recognized by Chambers USA (2008–2020), Benchmark Litigation (2018–2021), Best Lawyers in America (2008–2021), and West Virginia Super Lawyers (2007–2019) for his litigation and jury trial experience. He also has served as president of the national legal organizations Lawyers for Civil Justice, Inc. (2013–2014) and the National Foundation for Judicial Excellence (2014–2015).