Marshall Health welcomes ear, nose and throat surgeon
Ear, nose and throat (ENT) surgeon and assistant professor Adam Van Horn, M.D., has joined the staff of Marshall Health, Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine and Hoops Family Children’s Hospital at Cabell Huntington Hospital, a member of Mountain Health Network.
Van Horn is a fellowship-trained otolaryngologist with expertise in complex airway management, including endoscopic and open airway surgery; ear surgery, including cochlear implantation; and management of craniofacial disorders, including microtia, cleft palate, velopharyngeal insufficiency and mandibular hypoplasia. His practice also includes management of both adult and pediatric patients with hearing loss, sinus and nasal disorders, neck masses, obstructive sleep apnea, vascular anomalies of the head and neck, airway disorders and other areas relevant to general otolaryngology.
Otolaryngology is a medical specialty focused on the ears, nose and throat. It is also called otolaryngology-head and neck surgery, and an otolaryngologist is often called an ENT.
Van Horn obtained his undergraduate and medical degrees from Marshall University. He then completed a five-year otolaryngology residency at the University of Kentucky in Lexington, Kentucky, and a pediatric otolaryngology fellowship at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
“We are thrilled to have Dr. Van Horn back at Marshall to join our growing ENT office providing care within the Mountain Health Network hospitals,” said Dr. David Denning, chair of the department of surgery. “He brings tremendous skill to our talented group of ENT providers led by Dr. Scott Gibbs. Marshall Surgery is pleased to provide our community with experience and expertise in caring for adults and children with ear, nose and throat conditions.”
Van Horn will see patients at Marshall Ear, Nose and Throat Specialists on U.S. 60 in Barboursville. For appointments, call 304-691-8690.
Prunty joins Campbell Woods PLLC
Campbell Woods PLLC announced the addition of Paul J. Prunty to the firm in its Huntington office.
Prunty is an attorney with more than 30 years of experience in the practice areas of real estate, estate planning and administration in West Virginia and Ohio.
Prunty received a bachelor of business administration degree in finance from Marshall University in 1981 and his J.D. degree from the University of Dayton School of Law in 1988.
His longtime career has been with Prunty Law Offices working closely with his father, W. Merton Prunty.
Prunty is a member of the West Virginia State Bar Association and the Ohio State Bar Association. He serves on the executive council of the West Virginia Bar Association and is also a member of the Cabell County Bar Association
Prunty is a member on the board of directors for the John W. Hereford Boys‘ and Girls’ Clubs of Huntington, where he currently serves as treasurer.