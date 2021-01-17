Smedley joins ACTC’s marketing team
The marketing and public relations department at Ashland Community and Technical College (ACTC) has announced the hiring of Megan Smedley as public relations specialist.
Smedley has worked at ACTC for the past two years, serving as eLearning Student Support Specialist with the Title III grant. She will continue in that role until the grant ends on Sept. 30.
Prior to joining the staff at ACTC, Smedley worked as education reporter for The Morehead News. She has a bachelor’s degree from Morehead State University in secondary English education and taught in Lewis County Schools for four years.
Skidmore now grant ACTC development specialist
Ashley Skidmore has taken on additional responsibilities as grant development specialist for Ashland Community and Technical College (ACTC).
Skidmore began her work at ACTC in August 2008 as a developmental reading instructor. Over time, she took on additional courses in developmental and college-level English. She currently serves as an associate professor of English and will continue to teach with a reduced load. Her role as grant development specialist began on Jan. 4.
She holds a master of arts in education from the University of Kentucky and began her professional career as a middle and high school teacher at Boyd County and Fairview Independent schools before being hired at ACTC.
As grant development specialist, Skidmore will help oversee grant curation, consideration, and award management.
Promotions announced at Ohio Valley Bank, OVBC
Thomas E. Wiseman, chairman of the board of Ohio Valley Bank and Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (OVBC), announced three promotions. Bryna S. Butler was promoted to senior vice president, corporate communications, of Ohio Valley Bank and vice president of OVBC. Marilyn E. Kearns was named senior vice president, human resources, of Ohio Valley Bank and vice president of OVBC. Brandon O. Huff was named vice president, director of IT.
Butler is a graduate of Gallia Academy High School. She earned a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from the University of Rio Grande, where she received the honor of “Outstanding Communication Graduate” of the year. She began her career at OVB in 1996 as an intern in the desktop publishing department. She earned the designation of A.P.R., an industry-recognized accreditation in public relations from the Public Relations Society of America with certifications in crisis communication, content marketing, and leadership communication. She is a recipient of the PRSA Womack WV Chapter Service Award and the Joycelyn M. Barlow Award of Excellence, OVB’s highest honor.
In her community, she is a supporter of 4-H, serves as a board member of the Friends of the Our House Museum, and is a member of Christ United Methodist Church of Gallipolis. She is a former Gallipolis Jr. Women’s Club “Woman of the Year” and an inductee in the Gallia County 4-H Hall of Fame.
Kearns is a graduate of Wahama High School. She began her career at Ohio Valley Bank in 1996 as a payroll clerk and secretary. She is a graduate of the Ohio Bankers League’s Bank Leadership Institute and a graduate of the Graduate School of Banking-Human Resources Management through the University of Wisconsin. She has also earned a PHR certification from the Society of Human Resources and is a recipient of the Barlow Award of Excellence. She earned every certificate offered through OVB’s continuing education program and is a former Student of the Year.
In her community, she is an advisory board member and president of the Letart Nature Park Development Organization and a member of the Letart Mountaineer Community Center.
Huff is a graduate of Fairland High School. He earned a bachelor’s degree in management information systems from Marshall University. His career at Ohio Valley Bank began in 2007 as an intern in the Information Technology department. He is a graduate of both the Ohio Bankers League’s Bank Leadership Institute and Bank Management School. He is also a recipient of the Joycelyn M. Barlow Award of Excellence, OVB’s highest honor.
In his community, he is a member of the First Baptist Church of Proctorville and serves as a Marshall University Alumni Association board member.
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. owns the subsidiaries of Ohio Valley Bank, with 15 offices in Ohio and West Virginia, and Loan Central, with six consumer finance offices in Ohio. More information can be found at Ohio Valley Bank’s website at www.ovbc.com or Facebook page at www.facebook.com/OhioValleyBank.
Malenfant joins St. Mary’s Infectious Disease
Infectious disease specialist Dr. Jason Malenfant has joined St. Mary’s Infectious Disease.
Malenfant previously served as a fellow physician in preventive medicine and public health at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) Medical Center and Los Angeles County Department of Public Health working as a critical member of the COVID-19 response team for both Public Health and UCLA.
Board certified in both infectious diseases and internal medicine, Malenfant received his medical degree from St. George’s University School of Medicine in Grenada, West Indies, and his master of public health from UCLA Fielding School of Public Health. He received his bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Western Ontario in London, Ontario, Canada.
Malenfant completed his fellowship in infectious disease at UCLA Medical Center.
For more information about St. Mary’s Infectious Disease, or to make an appointment with Malenfant, call 304-399-7213.
Hayes joins IADC
Robinson & McElwee PLLC announced partner Mark H. Hayes recently joined the International Association of Defense Counsel (IADC).
The IADC is an invitation-only association for lawyers and insurance executives who represent corporate and insurance interests around the world. After being nominated by a current member of the organization, nominees are vetted by the IADC Membership Committee and the IADC Board of Directors before being extended an invitation. An invitation to join is a testament to the lawyer’s professional accomplishments.
Hayes has 35 years’ experience representing businesses in product liability, toxic tort and transportation matters in both West Virginia and Kentucky. He is the immediate past president of the Defense Trial Counsel of West Virginia and has been recognized for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America for both mass tort and product liability litigation.