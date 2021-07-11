Vitale named executive director of W.Va. Athletic Trainers’ Association
The West Virginia Athletic Trainers’ Association (WVATA) announced the appointment of Frank Vitale as executive director.
Vitale will fulfill the duties and responsibilities as executive director of the WVATA while maintaining his roles as president and CEO of Forge Business Solutions LLC.
Bringing over 25 years of experience in community and business leadership, Vitale will serve as senior advisor to the Executive Board, facilitate strategy development and lead various initiatives to support the mission of the WVATA and its membership.
“The WVATA Executive Committee is excited to have Frank Vitale become our new Executive Director,” Zach Garrett, president of the WVATA, said in a news release. “Frank has a proven track record around the state with helping businesses and organizations be successful, and we are looking forward to having him join us.”
Throughout his career, Vitale has held senior leadership roles managing operations and human relations at financial, health care and tech-based institutions.
Currently, Vitale serves as president and CEO of Forge Business Solutions — a Certified Veteran Business Enterprise headquartered in Morgantown — that focuses on strategic planning and execution, government and community relations, business development and organizational growth support.
“As a wrestling coach, former athlete and education leader, I couldn’t be more excited to be working with the WVATA. The overall health and wellness of our student-athletes should always be the priority,” Vitale said in the release.
To learn more about the WVATA, visit the organization’s website at www.wvata.org.
PSG announces permanent appointment of COO/CFO
Portable Solutions Group (PSG) announced the permanent appointment of Joe Dougherty as COO/CFO, effective immediately.
Dougherty joined the PSG team as a part-time consultant and acting chief financial officer in January 2018, and in October 2020 added acting chief operations officer to his responsibilities. Dougherty has worked alongside Robert Slagel, president and CEO, to guide PSG and its family of companies through the challenge and success of consolidation of two facilities into one permanent PSG-owned facility at Wurtland, Kentucky.
“It is extremely flattering to PSG that Joe, having been a contract CFO/COO with PSG for the past three and a half years, now wants to join the company in a fulltime, permanent position. No one in our organization knows the PSG operations and finance models as well as Joe, so his desire to join our team fulltime speaks volumes about our company’s current strength and future growth potential,” Slagel said in a news release.
Dougherty comes to PSG from FocusCFO and has over 25 years of experience in sales, finance and operations. Prior to FocusCFO, his roles included cost accounting manager and cash manager at Bridon America Corp. in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania; CFO, corporate vice president and plant manager, treasurer and corporate controller at The JPM company in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; and executive vice president and COO at ICCNexergy/Nexergy, Inc. in Columbus, Ohio.
Young now associate chief medical officer at CAMC
Sherri Young, DO, FAAFP joins Charleston Area Medical Center as an associate chief medical officer and the new clinical leader for the West Virginia Health Network.
Young had served as the health officer and executive director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department since July 2019 and led the efforts for COVID testing and vaccination in Kanawha County during the pandemic.
Young earned her doctorate of osteopathic medicine from the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and completed a family medicine residency at CAMC.
As the state’s immunization officer from September 2015 to January 2018, Young reviewed and made medical vaccine exemptions for the state’s school-age children and spoke about immunizations and medical exemptions at the state and national level.
Prior to serving as immunization officer, Young served as the physician director of the state’s Division of Immunization Services and medical director of the Division of STD, HIV and Hepatitis from September 2015 through July 2016.
Young is the current president of the West Virginia Academy of Family Physicians and the immediate past president of the Kanawha County Medical Association.
Alexander to take part in leadership institute
Taylor Alexander, director of marketing at Ashland Community and Technical College (ACTC), recently participated in the National Council for Marketing & Public Relations’ Leadership Institute’s summer workshop.
The workshop was the kickoff event for the ten-month Leadership Institute, during which Alexander will complete research and a presentation at the Institute’s culmination at NCMPR’s national conference in Denver in March 2022.
“The in-person initial session for the leadership institute was a great start to what I see as a very beneficial opportunity to understand and best leverage my personal strengths that make up who I am as a person and leader at ACTC,” said Alexander. “After completing the program in spring 2022, I hope to bring this knowledge to our college family so we can grow, not only in our personal lives, but as a team as well to better serve our Ashland community.”
Alexander is one of 19 in the 2021 cohort.
“During the summer workshop, Taylor learned about her strengths, as identified by the CliftonStrengths assessment, and how to be intentional in using them in her career to help the college become more successful, not just in her department, but as a whole,” said Peggy Young, Leadership Institute facilitator. “The Leadership Institute also will hopefully motivate Taylor to take on leadership challenges and roles and help her recognize where she can be successful in a way that isn’t necessarily related to a title. It’s about internal growth.”
She added, “Participants in the summer workshop needed to be a little bit vulnerable. We wanted them to be transparent and talk about things that are happening on their campuses — and how, collectively, we can start working through some of those things. It was about networking and pulling resources from other schools who’ve had similar situations, and growing from those opportunities.”
According to the NCMPR website, the organization is committed to elevating the profession by building strong leaders in the areas of marketing, public relations, enrollment management and institutional advancement.
NCMPR supports the professional development of community college communicators, serving more than 1,500 members from nearly 500 colleges across the United States and Canada. It’s the only organization of its kind that exclusively represents marketing and public relations professionals at community and technical colleges and is one of the largest affiliates of the American Association of Community Colleges. NCMPR is based in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
“The Leadership Institute is an opportunity for NCMPR members to grow in their careers and in leadership. We’d love to see members of this cohort eventually become leaders within NCMPR,” said James Walters, NCMPR executive director.
Luce honored as Bar Foundation Fellow
Melissa Luce, managing partner of the plaintiff’s law firm Calwell Luce diTrapano PLLC, was recently honored by the West Virginia Bar Foundation as a fellow in its 2020 class of 15 lawyers and judges.
Last year’s induction ceremony was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The June 24 ceremony recognized inductees from both the 2020 and 2021 classes.
“To be recognized by my peers is a fantastic feeling,” Luce said. “I’m deeply humbled and grateful that the West Virginia Bar Foundation has deemed me worthy to sit alongside a relatively small group of lawyers and judges for whom I have great admiration and respect.”
The criteria to be selected as a Bar Foundation Fellow includes judges and lawyers whose professional, public, and private careers have demonstrated outstanding dedication to the welfare of their communities and honorable service to the legal profession, with the individuals selected reflecting the diverse nature of the legal profession in West Virginia. A total of 61 judges and 394 lawyers have been selected as fellows since 1999 from more than 6,000 judges and lawyers working in West Virginia.
During her early years of practicing law, Luce worked for the Charleston law firm DiTrapano & Jackson. She moved to Morristown, New Jersey, and practiced law with Stephen S. Weinstein PA for nearly 15 years before an opportunity arose to return to West Virginia to work alongside plaintiff’s lawyer Stuart Calwell.
“It was impossible to turn down working with a man whose integrity and love for the law is unwavering,” Luce said.
She was subsequently named the managing attorney for The Calwell Practice. In January 2019, Calwell joined together with Luce and another colleague, Dante’ diTrapano, as partners to form a new law firm, Calwell Luce diTrapano PLLC, where she continues in the role of managing partner.
Luce’s current practice focuses on medical malpractice, birth trauma and injuries, pharmaceutical litigation, products liability, and wrongful death cases. In addition to West Virginia, she is also a member of the bars of New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.
Luce has received many accolades over the years, including being selected as a Fellow of the Litigation Counsel of America, being selected to the West Virginia Super Lawyers list in 2020 and 2021, and being previously recognized by the Supreme Court of New Jersey as a Certified Civil Trial Attorney, a distinction earned by only 1% of the approximately 100,000 attorneys in the state. She is also AV Preeminent Peer Rated by Martindale-Hubbell for achieving the highest level of professional excellence for her legal knowledge, communication skills, and ethical standards.
Luce previously served as counsel to the Morris County (N.J.) Democratic Committee; served on the Board of Governors of the New Jersey Association for Justice; served as a member of the board of trustees of Davis & Elkins College for nearly 20 years; and served as a member of the Visiting Nurses Association of Northern New Jersey’s Board of Trustees. Luce was also a volunteer attorney for Trial Lawyers Care, which provided free legal representation to victims and their families of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attack. She has performed mission work for Project Serve in the Dominican Republic and has volunteered her time with the Special Olympics and Project Hope and was a youth basketball coach for the YMCA.
To learn more about Calwell Luce diTrapano PLLC, visit www.cldlaw.com.
Blair is deputy treasurer for local government
West Virginia Treasurer Riley Moore announced he has appointed former Berkeley County Delegate Saira Blair as the new deputy treasurer for the Local Government Division of the state Treasurer’s Office.
“I am thrilled to welcome Saira back to state government and so happy she’s accepted this position to serve the people of our state,” Treasurer Moore said. “Having worked alongside her in the House of Delegates, I know she has a fierce passion for the state of West Virginia and its people — she will do a fantastic job in this role.”
As deputy treasurer for the Local Government Division, Blair will oversee a staff of specialists who work daily on local government and constituent issues.
Among its responsibilities, the division helps county and local government entities use the Treasurer’s Office’s cash management services, works to locate and return unclaimed property to its rightful owners, and educates the public about various programs offered by the Office, such as the SMART529 savings program, as well as the upcoming Jumpstart and Hope Scholarship programs.
“When Saira was a delegate, she did a tremendous job representing the people of her district and working with them to help resolve issues with state government,” Treasurer Moore said. “I know she will bring those same skills to bear in this new role.”
Blair gained national attention for winning a primary election for the nomination to her House seat while still a senior at Hedgesville High School. She’s been named to Forbes’ “30 Under 30” list in Law and Policy, to the State Journal’s “40 Under 40,” and a “Wonder Woman” by West Virginia Focus Magazine.
During her time in the Legislature, Blair served as the vice chair of the House Committee on Political Subdivisions, was an assistant majority whip and member of the Committee on Education.
After serving two terms in the House of Delegates, she graduated from West Virginia University with a bachelor of science in economics and bachelor of arts in world languages, literature and linguistics. She has recently worked as philanthropy and community engagement coordinator for Girls Inc. of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey.
“I am excited and honored to work for the people of West Virginia,” Blair said. “I am grateful to Treasurer Moore for this opportunity and am eager to begin working.”