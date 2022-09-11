Beaty appointed to newly created position for Marshall Health
Ashley Beaty, MSN, RNC-NIC, has been appointed director of population health and clinical informatics for Marshall Health.
In her newly created position, Beaty will drive practice enhancement and quality initiatives across Marshall Health and the accountable care organization Marshall Health participates in with Mountain Health Network. She will use her informatics experience to help clinics develop workflows and processes to capture data, lead care coordination and drive collaborative efforts.
Beaty joined Marshall Health in 2020 as an education coordinator and informatics nurse. Prior to that role, she served as a registered nurse and transport nurse in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Hoops Family Children’s Hospital at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Beaty, who has more than 20 years of nursing experience, holds a bachelor of science in nursing from the University of Rio Grande in Rio Grande, Ohio, and a master of science in nursing informatics from Capella University.
Appalachian Regional Commission selects Sutphin for fall 2022 cohort
The Appalachian Regional Commission selected Rich Sutphin, executive director of West Virginia Rural Health Association, to participate in the fall 2022 cohort of READY Nonprofits, one of four learning tracks in the READY Appalachia initiative.
Selected through a competitive application process, Sutphin will participate in 10 weeks of course work and peer-to-peer learning designed specifically for Appalachian nonprofits and delivered by an array of content specialists.
Once Sutphin completes the 10-week course, West Virginia Rural Health Association is eligible to apply for up to $25,000 in match-free funding to implement a capacity-building project in rural West Virginia.
Bridges named interim director of children’s programs
First Presbyterian Church in Huntington has selected Pamela Bridges as interim director of the children’s Sunday school and children in worship programs.
In her new role, she will oversee preschool and elementary age children’s programs on Sunday mornings, coordinating curriculum, recruiting volunteers and supporting teachers. She began work Sunday, Aug. 28.
A California native, she brings 17 years of teaching experience as an instructor at Junior Music Academy and as a private piano teacher. She has written and produced children’s plays and musicals and was a choreography teacher for Gospel Light Video Productions, a publisher of Sunday school and vacation bible school programs and materials. She is a graduate of the International Bible College in San Antonio, Texas.
WV-GO announces board of directors, executive committee
The 2022-23 board of directors for WV-GO includes Maribeth Anderson, Antero Resources; Craig Colombo, Hope Gas; Jim Crews, Marathon Petroleum; Scott Freshwater, CSI of WV; Stephen Furbacher, Williams Company; Holly Hannold, XTO Energy; Jason Harshbarger, BHEGTS; Jeff Isner, Pillar Energy; Brett Loflin, Northeast Natural Energy; Sam McKown, C.I. McKown & Son; Kelly Moss, Apex Pipeline; Ben Sullivan, Diversified Energy; Aaron Thompson, TC Energy; Chris Weikle, Southwestern Energy; and Tom Westfall, Mountaineer Gas Co.
GO-WV’s executive committee is composed of Anderson, president; Isner, vice president; Harshbarger, secretary; Moss, treasurer; and Sullivan and Westfall, co-immediate past presidents. All are native West Virginians.
GO-WV also recognized the contributions of the outgoing board members who have served since the formation of GO-WV in December 2020. They included Carrie Crumpton, CNX; Ryan Cunningham, Cunningham Energy; Doug Douglass, CSI of WV; Kevin Ellis, Antero Resources; Jon Farmer, Arsenal Resources; Mike Forbes, Greylock Energy; Marc Halbritter, Blue Racer; David Haney, E&H Manufacturing, Inc.; Jon Hildreth, Roy G. Hildreth & Son; Rhett Metz, Energy Transfer; Christine Mitchell, Dominion Energy-WV; Mike Poole, Highlands Drilling; Jim Pritt, Union Oil & Gas; Bob Radabaugh, S&R Gas Ventures; and Mollie Schall, Crestwood Midstream.
OVP Health welcomes Watkins as provider to its office in Logan, WV
OVP Health has added Crystal Watkins, FNP, to its office in Logan, West Virginia, where she will provide care for patients with substance use disorder and general medical needs.
Watkins is an experienced nurse practitioner with past positions working in hospital emergency room settings as well as clinic-based practices. She joins nurse practitioner Stacy Justice to care for patients in the OVP Health office at 557 Main St. in downtown Logan.
Justice and Watkins are accepting new patients for addiction services, including medication-assisted treatment and primary medical care for minor illnesses or routine checkups. OVP Health medication-assisted treatment and counseling services for substance use disorder revolve around the ability of highly trained staff to specifically design a course of treatment based upon the unique needs, beliefs and personality traits of patients.