Adams returns to Valley Health as family nurse practitioner in Teays Valley
Valley Health welcomed a familiar face back into the fold, as family nurse practitioner Mary Adams returns to the network to provide care at its Teays Valley location.
Adams, now seeing patients at 1100 Hospital Drive in Hurricane, West Virginia, previously worked at Valley Health from 2000 through 2014. She then accepted a position as women veterans program manager with the Veterans Administration Medical Center in Huntington.
Adams’ background includes two years with the Peace Corps teaching high school in Lesotho, Africa; teaching high school math and science at Trinity Episcopal School in Richmond, Virginia; and decades of experience as a nurse practitioner, clinical manager and clinical preceptor.
Adams earned her master of science in nursing degree in 1997 from Virginia Commonwealth University Medical College of Virginia, in Richmond. She completed a bachelor of arts in biology and chemistry from Sweet Briar College, Sweet Briar, Virginia, and a bachelor of science in nursing from Virginia Commonwealth University.
For more information, call 304-757-8684 or visit www.valleyhealth.org.
Assured Partners of WV adds to team in Huntington
Assured Partners of WV has added two insurance professionals to their team in the Huntington “Main Street” location at 1423 3rd Ave.
Tony Christian, a lifelong resident of Huntington and proven sales leader, was selected by State Auto Insurance Co. from Columbus, Ohio, to attend their Pacesetter Commercial Lines Specialist Training and has just completed the program at the top of his class.
Christian’s specialization will be commercial insurance, but he has been trained for all aspects of property and casualty insurance. He is a graduate of Cabell Midland High School and attended Marshall University. He is a volunteer for Hite Saunders Little League as the director of fundraising and assistant district administrator for Little League District 1.
For more information, call 304-697-4664 or email Michael.Christian@assuredpartners.com.
In addition, Kellie Taylor-Freeman has joined the Assured Partners professional insurance team. She has more than 17 years of insurance experience providing customer service for personal and commercial lines clients.
Taylor-Freeman will focus on personal lines customer services, expanding their claims expertise as well as introducing clients to the additional discounts through multi-policy products offered by Westfield, Encompass and Safeco Insurance carriers.
Taylor-Freeman volunteers her free time for the City Mission and numerous other charitable and civic organizations. She is a graduate of Buffalo High School and has worked locally helping insurance customers in the Tri-State area her entire life.
For more information, call 304-697-4664 or email Kellie.Freeman@assuredpartners.com.
Valley Health at FoodFair welcomes nurse practitioner
Over the years, family nurse practitioner Katelyn Coiner has cared for patients of all ages in both hospital and physician office settings. Now, she brings that expertise in providing family medicine and quick-care services to the Valley Health team at FoodFair.
Housed within the Tower FoodFair in Barboursville, the health center features evening and weekend hours and services that include family medicine, laboratory, audiology and quick care for patients seeking treatment for minor illnesses and injuries without appointment.
Coiner completed her FNP training in 2018 at Wheeling Jesuit University after earning a bachelor of science degree in nursing from Marshall University in 2013. She most recently worked with Huntington Hospitalist Group, providing family medical care as well as MAT (medication assisted treatment) oversight.
Coiner began her nursing career at Cabell Huntington Hospital in the mother/baby unit and worked as a nurse practitioner at Kid Care West Pediatrics in Charleston.
Valley Health at FoodFair is located at 6350 U.S. 60, Barboursville. For more information, call 304-399-3350 or visit www.valleyhealth.org.
Serafin named HEPC director of science and researchA former research scientist and current associate professor will take on a new challenge with a leadership role in public higher education.
Juliana Serafin, Ph.D., was named director of science and research for West Virginia Science & Research (WVSR), a division of the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission. Her appointment was officially announced during Undergraduate Research Day at the Legislature on Feb. 7 at the state Capitol.
Serafin spent 19 years as a researcher in the Research & Development Technology Center at Union Carbide and the Dow Chemical Co. in South Charleston. She has most recently worked as an associate professor of chemistry at the University of Charleston.
A native of Philippi, West Virginia, Serafin earned her bachelor’s degree in chemistry at West Virginia University in 1982.
She then gained both her master’s and doctorate degrees in physical chemistry from Harvard University in 1985 and 1989.