Specialists join cancer care teams at Mountain Health Network
Board-certified physicians Paul Adedoyin, M.D., and Diane Krutzler, M.D., have joined Marshall Health, Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine and the Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center at Cabell Huntington Hospital, a member of Mountain Health Network.
Adedoyin is a radiation oncologist who earned his medical degree from the University of Central Florida College of Medicine in Orlando, Florida. He completed a general surgery intern year at Orlando Health and a radiation oncology residency at State University of New York (SUNY) Downstate Health Sciences University in Brooklyn, New York. Adedoyin will see patients at the Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center. He will also serve as assistant professor at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.
Krutzler is a board-certified, fellowship-trained breast surgeon who earned her medical degree from the Robert Wood Johnson Medical School in New Brunswick, New Jersey. She completed a residency at Morristown Medical Center in Morristown, New Jersey, and an interdisciplinary breast surgical oncology fellowship at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa.
Krutzler will see patients in the breast center at the Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center. She will also serve as an assistant professor at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.
Reitter joins Foundation for Appalachian Ohio
Marc Reitter, recently named president and chief operating officer of AEP Ohio, has joined the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio board of trustees.
Reitter, who has been with AEP since 2002, most recently served as vice president for regulatory and finance. He was promoted to his current position in August 2021. In this role, he is responsible for all aspects of electric service for Ohio customers and leads more than 1,500 employees.
Reitter, 43, earned a bachelor’s degree in finance from Arizona State University and a master of business administration degree from the Fisher College of Business at Ohio State University. An Ohio native, Reitter also serves as board chair for Goodwill Columbus and is a member of the governing board for the Down Syndrome Association of Central Ohio. He resides in Granville with his wife and three children.
To learn more about the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio, visit appalachianohio.org or call 740-753-1111.
Sheila Zickefoose awarded the inaugural Norma Gay Award
Sheila Zickefoose, who has worked for River Valley Child Development Services for more than 17 years as the coordinator for the Interagency Council in conjunction with West Virginia birth to three, has been awarded the inaugural Norma Gray Award.
Gray founded River Valley Child Development Services 50 years ago as a pilot for kindergarten in West Virginia. Gray’s contributions to early childhood were recognized by many across the country.
Officials said Zickefoose was presented this award because she embodies the traits that Gray represented, including excellent leadership skills, motivation, respect of diversity and the ability to think outside the box.
Cummings named president of CAMC Foundation
The CAMC Foundation announces Bryan Cummings as its new president.
Cummings has worked with the CAMC Foundation for more than 10 years in various capacities and is a seasoned fundraiser.
His appointment concludes an extensive search process completed by a committee comprised of various board members, community members, donors and executive staff of CAMC Health System.
Cummings replaces Gail Pitchford, who retired Sept. 30.
David Lieving selected as state director of SEDC
The Southern Economic Development Council (SEDC), the oldest and largest regional economic development associations in North America, announced David Lieving, president and CEO of the Huntington Area Development Council (HADCO) has been selected to be the state director for West Virginia on the SEDC Board of Directors.
The state director will serve a two-year term on SEDC’s board. Lieving replaces Mark Whitley, the executive director of the Jackson and Roane County Economic Development Authority.
Lieving is an SEDC member and has served in leadership positions for the West Virginia Economic Development Council (WVEDC) along with many other Huntington organizations. He was chosen for the position by his peers in economic development within the state of West Virginia and the leadership of the SEDC.
The Southern Economic Development Council is a 990-member nonprofit organization composed of a cross-section of industrial and economic developers from business and industry, utilities, transportation, financial and education institutions, chambers of commerce and local, regional and state development agencies. The SEDC region includes the following states: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland and the District of Columbia, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia.
Jenkins Fenstermaker attorneys recognized
Twelve lawyers from Jenkins Fenstermaker PLLC were included in the 2022 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America:
- Jason Bowles, Huntington — appellate practice, commercial litigation, insurance law, named in “Ones to Watch” list.
- Allison J. Farrell, Morgantown — oil and gas law, named in “Lawyer of the Year.”
- Stephen J. Golder, Huntington — real estate law, mergers and acquisitions law, corporate law, business organizations (including LLCs and partnerships), commercial transactions/UCC law.
- Lee Murray Hall, Huntington — insurance law, commercial litigation.
- James W. “Mac” Heslep, Morgantown — workers’ compensation law-employers.
- Charlotte A. Hoffman Norris, Huntington — health care law, litigation-ERISA, employment law-management.
- Brian S. Lindsay, Huntington — mass tort litigation/class action-defendants.
- Thomas E. Scarr, Huntington — commercial litigation, bet-the-company litigation, litigation-ERISA, litigation-labor and employment, litigation-construction, employment law-management, criminal defense–white collar.
- Robert H. “Bo” Sweeney, Huntington — commercial litigation, litigation-construction, mass tort litigation/class actions-defendants.
- Barry M. Taylor, Huntington — medical malpractice law-defendants, named “Lawyer of the Year.”
- Steven K. Wellman, Huntington — workers’ compensation law-employers.