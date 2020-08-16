Campbell is department administrator for Marshall Dentistry & Oral Surgery
Marshall Health announced JonRyan M. Campbell as the new department administrator for Marshall Dentistry & Oral Surgery.
Campbell is a Virginia native with a bachelor of science in public health from East Carolina University in Greenville, North Carolina, and a master of science in health care administration from Marshall University.
Campbell also participated in a dental practice management orientation program through Heartland Dental, the largest dental support company in the country.
He has worked in the areas of patient safety, risk management and dental practice management. He most recently served as practice manager of operations for Heartland Dental in Bluffton, South Carolina.
As department administrator, Campbell oversees the day-to-day operations, administrative and human resources functions of Marshall Dentistry & Oral Surgery, a clinical department of Marshall Health with four general dentists and one oral and maxillofacial surgeon based in Huntington.
HIMG adds three providers to its team
The Huntington Internal Medicine Group (HIMG) recently added three providers to the team. Surgeon Dr. Carlos Malave, behavioral health specialist Christina Lawrence and physician assistant Ashley Freeman recently began their careers with the multi-specialty group.
Malave earned his bachelor of science in biology from the University of Puerto Rico and went to receive his medical degree from the Ponce School of Medicine. He completed his residency in general surgery at the University of Florida.
Malave is also a surgeon with the U.S. Army and served as a general surgeon in Afghanistan. He comes to HIMG after a career stop at Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital in Ashland.
Lawrence earned her bachelor of arts in psychology and sociology at Wake Forest University before completing her master of arts and her doctorate of psychology from Marshall University.
She also completed a pre-doctoral internship at the Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, Pennsylvania. A native of Poca, West Virginia, Lawrence works with Dr. Sarah Stevens in the Behavioral Health division of HIMG.
Ashley Freeman completed her bachelor of science in athletic training at Marshall before moving on to the University of Kentucky, where she completed her master of science in physician assistant studies.
A native of the region, Freeman provides care in the HIMG NowCare facility.
For more information, visit www.himgwv.com.
Marshall pharmacy faculty member receives national award
Marshall University School of Pharmacy assistant professor Dr. Velvet Journigan has received a Young Investigators Award from the American Chemical Society (ACS) Division of Medicinal Chemistry (MEDI).
The award recognizes young investigators within 10 years of the start of their independent career who have made significant contributions to the field of medicinal chemistry.
Journigan will present “Structure-based design of novel biphenyl amide antagonists of human transient receptor potential cation channel subfamily M member 8 channels (TRPM8)” at the MEDI Young Investigator Award Symposium at the fall 2020 ACS virtual meeting.
Journigan’s lab is funded by the West Virginia Clinical and Translational Science Institute. She was nominated for the Young Investigators Award by West Virginia University medicinal chemistry professor Mark McLaughlin.
Additional information about research at Marshall University School of Pharmacy is available at https://www.marshall.edu/pharmacy/research/.