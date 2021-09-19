Vanderpool named director of career services at ACTC
Ashley Vanderpool has been appointed director of career services at Ashland Community and Technical College.
Vanderpool, who grew up in Boyd County, has previous experience working at with ACTC’s Career Services and says she is excited to be back in her new role in a place she says feels like home.
“As a college student, I decided my career path after completing job shadowing and internship opportunities, so I am passionate about the work that I do in Career Services,” she says. “I am looking forward to helping students identify their interests and link their skills to a career.”
Vanderpool says her goal for the department is to increase career exploration opportunities for students.
“Every goal that we set in our office is student-focused. The department does an excellent job connecting students directly to employment opportunities,” she said.
A career fair for students and alumni is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 12, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Technology Drive campus.
Huntington National Bank names Sporck to lead middle market banking
Aaron Sporck will lead Huntington National Bank’s middle market banking and to support the company’s continued growth in West Virginia.
Sporck and the Huntington team will deliver commercial banking services, including lending, capital markets and treasury management.
“Aaron has a proven-track record for developing strategies to grow and diversify the state’s economy by working with the business community in West Virginia,” said Chad Prather, regional president for Huntington in West Virginia. “His background and his commitment to look out for the people in the mountain state have positioned him well for this critical role of helping businesses grow.”
Sporck previously served 20 years in public service and most recently as director of economic development for U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito. He also served as deputy chief of staff, professional staff member of the House Financial Services Committee, and legislative director when Capito was a member of the U.S. House of Representatives. As Capito’s director of economic development, Sporck worked closely with state leaders to attract numerous companies to the region and advised businesses and communities on strategies to incorporate federal funding and tax incentives into projects.
“I’m thrilled to join the Huntington team in West Virginia as we invest and expand our presence in the state,” said Sporck. “I look forward to working with this talented team of leaders that is so committed to providing exceptional service to our clients and communities.”
Sporck is a graduate of Furman University and the Robert H. Smith School of Business at the University of Maryland. A native of West Virginia, Sporck resides in Charleston with his wife and two children.