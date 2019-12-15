Wessels joins Barnes Agency as vice president of client communications
Barnes Agency and its health care division, Barnes Health, announce that health care industry veteran Andrew Wessels has joined its team as vice president of client communications.
Wessels will be responsible for client service, public relations, media relations and governmental affairs for a number of the agency’s healt care clients locally, regionally and nationally.
Prior to joining Barnes Agency, Wessels was director of business development for the West Virginia Primary Care Association, director of corporate affairs for BrickStreet Mutual Insurance and its predecessor, the West Virginia Workers’ Compensation Commission, and senior marketing and public affairs specialist for Charleston Area Medical Center.
Most recently, he has served as director of intergovernmental and public relations for the West Virginia Board of Medicine.
Wessels began his career in journalism, first serving as a reporter with the Wheeling News–Register and then as assistant city editor with The Charleston Gazette.
Wessels is a graduate of Bethany College with a bachelor’s degree in communications.
Barnes Agency, and its health care division Barnes Health, is a West Virginia-based, full-service strategic health care marketing firm. For more information about Barnes Health, visit online at www.barneshealth.com.
Mike Otero named to Braidy Industries executive team
Mike Otero has been appointed chief operating officer, effective Jan. 6, of Braidy Industries Inc., a company that says it plans to build an aluminum mill in Ashland, Kentucky.
Otero joins the Braidy Industries executive team with the added designation of head of the Ashland Headquarters facility. He will report directly to Craig Bouchard, CEO and chairman of Braidy Industries. The company says it plans to be a manufacturer of metals for the global transportation, toolmaking and food and beverage industries.
Most recently, Otero was CEO of Oman Aluminum Rolling Mill Company LLC, a $500 million greenfield aluminum rolling mill and paint line facility built in Sohar, Oman.
Prior to OARC, Otero served as commercial and supply chain manager for Sohar Aluminum, a $2.7 billion greenfield construction smelter and power plant project. Otero also held prior positions at Rio Tinto Aluminum, Edwards D. Jones & Co. LLP and Crown Crafts, and served in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve from 1989-1997 as a logistics specialist.
Otero holds a bachelor of administration in accounting from Georgia Southern University, as well as a master of business administration from Western Carolina University and Universität Mannheim.
West Virginia Immunization Network manager takes new role
The Center for Rural Health Development announced that Elaine Darling, former senior program manager of West Virginia Immunization Network, has been appointed senior program director for the nonprofit organization.
Darling has a wide range of experience in the health care realm, having worked closely with the prevention side of public health in substance abuse prevention, HIV/AIDS education and in immunization.
Prior to becoming senior program director for the center, Darling managed the West Virginia Immunization Network, a program of The Center and a statewide coalition that is focused on improving vaccination rates and protecting West Virginians from vaccine-preventable diseases.
While serving in her previous role, West Virginia attained some of the highest vaccination rates for school-age children in the nation.
In her new role, Darling primarily will focus on developing and expanding The Center for Rural Health Development’s newest initiative — Wild, Wonderful & Healthy West Virginia, which is focused on creating long-term sustainable improvements in the health of our communities. This initiative supports local leaders in communities throughout West Virginia in building partnerships across business, government, health care and residents to address the social determinants of health community-by-community.
Visit Southern West Virginia hires marketing director
Visit Southern West Virginia announced that Sam Brackenrich has joined the organization as marketing director.
A West Virginia native, Brackenrich grew up on the Eastern Fayette and Western Greenbrier County line. He has been a resident of Raleigh County for 12 years.
Brackenrich is an 18-year tourism industry veteran. He is a graduate of Meadow Bridge High School with a certification of hospitality from The Greenbrier and certified travel industry specialist designation from the American Bus Association. Prior to his position with Visit Southern West Virginia, Brackenrich worked at The Greenbrier, The Resort at Glade Springs, Country Inn & Suites and Mountaineer Conference Center.
WVU Extension agents honored for dedication, commitment to meeting needs
Two faculty members from West Virginia University Extension Service’s Agriculture and Natural Resources unit were nationally recognized for their dedication and commitment to meeting the needs of West Virginia residents at the National Association of County Agricultural Agents Annual Meeting and Professional Improvement Conference.
The Achievement Award was received by Chuck Talbott, Putnam County WVU Extension Service agent and associate professor. The award recognizes an agent with less than 10 years of service within the Cooperative Extension System who has exhibited excellence in the field.
Jodi Richmond, Mercer County WVU Extension Service agent and associate professor, received the highest honor given by the organization, the Distinguished Service Award. The award recognizes long-standing members who conduct outstanding programs and are held in high esteem by their colleagues and partners.
Along with the two national awards, additional members of the WVU Extension Service Agriculture and Natural Resources unit were recognized on a regional level for their work in community outreach and education.
For more information about WVU Extension Service, visit extension.wvu.edu or follow @WVUExtension on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Instagram.