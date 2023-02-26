St. Mary’s Medical Center has appointed Dr. Rob Hayes as its medical director for clinical documentation integrity (CDI), case management and utilization review. Hayes also will continue as the medical director of the St. Mary’s hospitalist program.
In this new role, Hayes will help improve the clinical accuracy and completeness of clinical documentation and provide physician-level advice and direction to CDI professionals, case managers, utilization review staff, coders and medical records professionals.
Hayes has been with St. Mary’s Medical Center since 2020. He received his medical degree from the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine and his bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Marshall University. He completed his residency in internal medicine at Marshall University. Hayes is board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine.
St. Mary’s announces orthopedic services
Dr. Jarrod Smith, an orthopedic surgeon with Scott Orthopedic Center, is now accepting patients at St. Mary’s Family Care-Ironton, 1408 Campbell Drive.
Specializing in sports medicine, Smith received his medical degree from the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. He completed a fellowship in orthopedic sports medicine at the Andrews Research and Education Foundation in Gulf Breeze, Florida, and an orthopedic surgery residency at the University of Tennessee College of Medicine in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
For more information, or to schedule an appointment, call 304-525-6905.
