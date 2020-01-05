OVP HEALTH hires Sheils as chief marketing and communications officer
OVP HEALTH has hired veteran marketing and communications professional and Emmy Award winning video journalist Doug Sheils as the company’s chief marketing and communications officer.
Sheils comes to OVP HEALTH from Linchpin Integrated Media, a video and content marketing company he founded in the Capital Centre East building in downtown Huntington in early 2017. OVP HEALTH, headquartered in the same building, has been a major client of Linchpin Integrated Media since Sheils started the company.
At OVP HEALTH, Sheils will continue to operate from the same location, and will manage all marketing, public relations and communications functions of the company, with a key focus on the development and targeted distribution of informative, multimedia, digital content.
Prior to Linchpin Integrated Media, Sheils spent 20 years leading the marketing and public relations functions of Cabell Huntington Hospital, Genesis Hospital System and King’s Daughters Medical Center. He also served for three years as senior media relations representative for Ashland Inc., and for 13 years as an award-winning reporter, producer and anchor at WOWK-TV in Huntington.
Headquartered in downtown Huntington, OVP HEALTH provides an extensive range of contracted emergency department and hospitalist services for hospitals; operates primary care and after-hours facilities; and offers an accredited medication-assisted treatment and counseling program for people suffering from opioid addiction in a growing number of communities across West Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio, South Carolina and Virginia.
For more information about OVP HEALTH, go to ovphealth.com.
HIMG welcomes physician new doctor to Pulmonary/Critical Care division
The Huntington Internal Medicine Group (HIMG) has added Dr. Julian Lopez to its medical team in the Pulmonary/Critical Care division of the practice.
Lopez earned his medical degree in Colombia in 2009 and then moved on to complete his residency at Yale University’s Norwalk Hospital. From Yale, he completed his fellowship in pulmonary/critical care medicine at the John H. Stroger Hospital in Chicago. Lopez has been providing care in the Tri-State since 2017 at King’s Daughters Medical Center before joining HIMG.
The HIMG Regional Medical Center is located at 5170 U.S. 60 East in Huntington. To learn more call 304-528-4612 or visit himgwv.com.
Boone joins Pallottine Foundation as senior program officer
The Pallottine Foundation of Huntington recently hired Laura Boone as senior program officer. She will implement and manage the grant initiatives for the Pallottine Foundations of Huntington and Buckhannon.
Boone’s experience centers on grant program design and oversight, health programming and policy development, and advocacy.
Boone worked for more than eight years at the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission overseeing state programming and policy related to rural health workforce development. Previously, she served as the director of the West Virginia Long Term Care Partnership, a statewide initiative facilitating collaboration and policy development by professionals working in geriatrics and long-term care.
Prior to moving to West Virginia, Laura was employed as a state policy analyst for the national Alzheimer’s Association, where she worked with state chapters in advancing Alzheimer policy issues before state legislatures and agencies. Boone earned her undergraduate degree in government from Colby College and is a graduate of the University of Maryland School of Law.
The Pallottine Foundation of Huntington was founded in 2017 to continue the legacy of the Pallottine Missionary Sisters. The Sisters‘ work in Huntington began in 1924 with the formation of St. Mary’s Medical Center. The Pallottine Foundation supports transformative health initiatives that empower all individuals to lead lives of optimal health, self-reliance, and self-respect, and to foster systemic change and collaborative impact in our community.
In addition, the Pallottine Foundation of Huntington staff manages the Pallottine Foundation of Buckhannon.
The Sisters’ work in Buckhannon began 1921 with the formation of St. Joseph’s Hospital and now continues with the creation of the Pallottine Foundation of Buckhannon in 2015.
AARP West Virginia selects new president
AARP West Virginia has chosen Jane Marks of Charleston as its new state president.
Marks will succeed Rich Stonestreet of Charleston, who completes his six-year tenure as AARP’s lead state volunteer on Dec. 31.
An AARP volunteer since 2015, Marks has more than 30 years of experience working in the non-profit, public policy and advocacy arena. She spent the majority of her professional career as a non-profit executive, serving in leadership roles with the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Southern West Virginia, Sunrise Museum and PRO-Kids, Inc.
For 12 years, Marks served as the executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association, WV Chapter, before retiring from that position in 2013. She was instrumental in effectively growing the programs and outreach of the organization in the Mountain State, leading state advocacy efforts to increase awareness, support families and individuals affected by Alzheimer’s Disease and dementia-related illnesses, encourage innovation and increase funding for research and treatment.
She is a published author of multiple journal articles on aging and Alzheimer’s disease, as well as a creator of multiple training curriculum on aging and caregiver issues.
A Raleigh County native, Marks is a graduate of Bauder College. She is also an active civic volunteer within her home community of Charleston, where she has served in volunteer roles with the Charleston Light Opera Guild, Charleston Area Medical Center and AARP West Virginia.
She also serves as a board member with Faith in Action of the Greater Kanawha Valley and the West Virginia Geriatric Society.
As AARP West Virginia President, Marks will articulate the positions and views of AARP in the Mountain State; provide leadership; and foster creativity and enthusiasm in AARP’s volunteers, members, and staff.
Additionally, she will represent AARP West Virginia and its members at key state and national meetings and events. She will serve as chair of the State Executive Council, as well as partner with AARP State Director Gaylene Miller, staff and volunteers to help achieve AARP’s vision, mission and strategic priorities within West Virginia.