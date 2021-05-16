Canady named Fellow of American College of Healthcare Executives
Dr. Michael Canady, CEO of Holzer Health System, recently became a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives, the nation’s leading professional society for health care leaders.
“The healthcare management field plays a vital role in providing high-quality care to the people in our communities, which makes having a standard of excellence promoted by a professional organization critically important,” says Deborah J. Bowen, FACHE, CAE, president and CEO of ACHE. “By becoming an ACHE Fellow and earning the distinction of board certification from ACHE, healthcare leaders demonstrate a commitment to excellence in serving their patients and the community.”
Fellow status represents achievement of the highest standard of professional development. Only 8,866 health care executives hold this distinction. To obtain Fellow status, candidates must fulfill multiple requirements, including meeting academic and experiential criteria, earning continuing education hours, demonstrating professional/community involvement, and passing a comprehensive examination. Fellows also are committed to ongoing professional development and undergo recertification every three years.
Canady joined Holzer in 1995 following four years of service in the U.S. Navy. He is a graduate of the Wake Forest University School of Medicine, Winston-Salem, North Carolina; completed his bachelor’s of science from Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee, and completed a residency in general surgery at Good Samaritan Hospital in Cincinnati. He is board certified by the American Board of Surgery and a fellow of the American College of Surgeons. Canady earned an MBA from the Ohio University College of Business in 2001, became a certified physicians executive in 2014 through the American Association of Physician Leadership Certifying Commission of Medical Management Program, and became a Fellow to the American Association for Physician Leadership in 2019.
Canady and his wife, Kim, reside in Gallipolis, Ohio.
United Bankshares Inc. elects Capito Jr. to board of directors
During its annual meeting of shareholders United Bankshares Inc., a $27 billion regional financialservices company, announced the election of Charles L. Capito Jr. to its board of directors.
Capito is the former managing director of the Wells Fargo Advisors Complex in West Virginia.
“As a seasoned leader in the financial services industry, Charlie is highly respected in the business community throughout West Virginia and in Washington, D.C.,” stated United Bankshares Inc. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Richard M. Adams. “United prides itself in its local leadership and commitment to serving the local communities across our footprint, which makes Charlie a welcome addition to our board as we continue our mission of excellence in service to our employees, our customers, our shareholders and our communities.”
During his time at Wells Fargo, he was charged with the prudent management of the firm’s resources, while also building local partnerships in West Virginia, recruiting top talent and creating an inclusive environment of teamwork and innovation across the firm.
Previously, he also served as Executive Vice President and Director of Business Development at United Bank. While at United, Capito was also a member of the United Brokerage Services, Inc. Board. Prior to this, he served in leadership roles with Citigroup in New York City and the Legg Mason Division at Smith Barney in Washington, D.C.
Currently, in addition to his role as president of the Congressional Club Museum and Foundation in Washington, D.C., Capito serves on the West Virginia University Board of Governors. He is also a trustee, as well as audit committee chairman, for both Charleston Area Medical Center Inc. and CAMC Health Systems Inc. in Charleston. Capito is the husband of U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va.
Sloane named Resident of the Month
Emily Sloane, M.D., an obstetrics/gynecology resident, has been selected as Resident of the Month for May by the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, announced Paulette S. Wehner, M.D., vice dean of graduate medical education at the school.
“One important aspect of training residents is the emphasis on promoting patient safety and quality improvement in the clinical learning environment,” Wehner said. “Dr. Sloane has provided exceptional leadership for the House Staff Quality Improvement Committee over the past several years, including providing guidance for our Quality & Safety Poster Day. As a result of her leadership, several patient safety projects have been implemented. We are truly appreciative of her efforts.”
Sloane is completing her fourth and final year of the OB/GYN residency at Marshall. The Maryland native earned her undergraduate and medical degrees from the University of Maryland in Baltimore. After completing her residency training this June, Sloane will join the department of obstetrics and gynecology at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine as an assistant professor.
“Dr. Sloane is completing her chief resident year and has been a reliable member of the program for her entire career,” said Kevin Conaway, M.D., obstetrics/gynecology residency program director. “She is a skilled and reliable physician, a role model to her junior residents and compassionate to her patients. We all enjoy working with Emily and are proud she is joining our faculty next year.”
As part of her recognition, Sloane received a plaque and designated parking spot.
Saunders joins OhioSE team as project assistant
Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE) has appointed Stacey Saunders as its new project assistant.
Saunders is an experienced teacher and training specialist with a demonstrated history of project management and facilitation.
Prior to joining the OhioSE team, Saunders taught high school science courses including biology, environmental science, and anatomy and physiology for five years in Ohio and Illinois before transitioning to the role of training specialist at Broadspire, Inc. where she facilitated employee training courses and developed an internal mentorship program.
Most recently, Saunders served as the visit coordinator for the Office of Admissions at Marietta College where she organized, planned and facilitated all visit opportunities for prospective students and their families. She is also the owner and baker of Honey Bun Bakery, a home bakery located in Marietta, Ohio, that uses local ingredients, curates specialty menus for the holidays, and takes custom orders for special occasions.
A native of Dresden, Ohio, Saunders said she is excited to be a part of the Ohio SE team.
“I am looking forward to contributing my skills and strengths to this area to assist with economic development opportunities for the people who live and work here,” she said. “I have always had a strong connection to the sense of home and supporting local, so this opportunity is one that energizes me. I am looking forward to seeing the direct impacts that our work has on the residents and communities of Southeast Ohio.”
At OhioSE, Saunders will work closely to assist site selection manager Donna Hrezo and other team members with data collection, site inventory review, preparation for site visits, and tracking grant deliverables.
MATRIC appoints Bond as chief financial officer
Mid-Atlantic Technology, Research & Innovation Center (MATRIC), with headquarters in South Charleston, announced that it has appointed Elton Bond as chief financial officer.
Bond will report to Chairman, President & CEO Steven Hedrick and serve as a member of MATRIC’s senior leadership team.
Bond joins MATRIC with experience in corporate finance, most recently as senior vice president and chief accounting officer at MRC Global, a publicly traded multinational company. Prior to joining MRC, he served as senior manager at Ernst & Young LLP.
“Elton’s extensive experience in finance and proven leadership capabilities will be invaluable for MATRIC as the company is positioned for tremendous growth,” said Hedrick. “He has a proven track record of leading numerous Finance functions and global teams, while supporting a multi-billion-dollar operation. His expertise will help MATRIC achieve the company’s ambitious goals while continuing to safely deliver incredible value and unmatched technological expertise to our customers around the world.”