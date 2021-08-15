RCBI welcomes Gibson as machinist instructor
Travis Gibson of Racine, Ohio, has joined the Robert C. Byrd Institute (RCBI) at Marshall University as a machinist instructor for its nationally recognized Machinist Technology/CNC Program offered in collaboration with Mountwest Community & Technical College.
A native of Apple Grove, West Virginia, Gibson is a graduate of Hannan High School in Mason County and Washington State Community College in Marietta, Ohio, where he earned an associate degree in industrial technology.
He is a former employee of Constellium in Ravenswood, West Virginia, where he served as machine shop supervisor. Gibson will be based at RCBI’s Advanced Manufacturing Technology Center in Huntington.
Brandon Merritt joins Valley Health in Hurricane
Brandon Merritt, M.D., M.P.H., has joined Valley Health System’s Hurricane location as a family physician, treating patients of all ages. He is fluent in Spanish and brings his multilingual skills to ensure health care needs are met for all members of the community.
Merritt studied at Marshall University’s Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine to receive his medical degree and completed his family medicine residency at Charleston Area Medical Center. He is a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians and the American Medical Association.
Prior to his medical training and joining Valley Health Systems, Merritt worked as a health policy analyst for the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy and as a regional epidemiologist at the Kanawha Charleston Health Department. He also served as an executive board ember for the West Virginians for Affordable Health Care from 2009 to 2014.
“Dr. Merritt’s past experience in public health and health policy makes him a perfect fit to the Valley Health team,” said Mathew Weimer, M.D., chief medical officer of Valley Health Systems. “His knowledge of the challenges that communities face and the important role that community health centers play in addressing those challenges makes him an asset to our organization. Dr. Merritt clearly understands our mission of providing quality healthcare to everyone, regardless of the patient’s ability to pay, and he was attracted to Valley Health Systems in part because of that mission.”
In addition to personal interests like traveling and foreign language, Merritt also enjoys running and cycling and is a father of three “tireless, sometimes grumpy, often wonderful little human beings.”
Valley Health–Hurricane is located at 3729 Teays Valley Road, Suite 100 in Hurricane. The practice accepts Medicare, Medicaid and private insurance and offers a sliding fee patient discount for those who financially qualify. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 304-760-6040.
Cavendish returns to Huntington Bank
Lifelong West Virginian Michelle Cavendish has returned to Huntington Bank after almost 25 years.
Cavendish will be joining the Huntington Private Bank as a senior client advisor for the West Virginia market.
She has a history of being a client-oriented wealth advisor experienced in investments, financial planning, strategic credit, risk management and trust and estate planning. She is also known for being a tactical team builder with a strong background in integrated relationship management and problem solving, according to bank officials.
Cavendish graduated from Marshall University with a bachelor’s in accounting and went to work for Huntington Bank as a personal banker. After leaving Huntington in 1997, she worked for other banks in West Virginia. She returns to Huntington with over 25 years of experience in the financial services industry, with the last 15 years working at BB&T-Truist Bank as a wealth advisor and private client advisor.
Huntington Private Bank provides banking, lending, investments, trust administration and insurance products and services and is a hub of Huntington Bancshares. It serves clients with the potential for $1 million or more in banking, lending or investment needs.
For more information, visit huntington.com.
WV SBDC names Boyd, Harper as new business coaches
The West Virginia Small Business Development Center (WV SBDC), a division of the West Virginia Department of Economic Development, announces the appointments of two new business coaches.
Michael Boyd leads the Eastern Panhandle Center. Based in Martinsburg, the center focuses on small businesses in Berkeley, Jefferson, and Morgan counties.
Doug Harper heads the Huntington Center, primarily covering Cabell, Mason Lincoln, and Wayne counties.
“Both Michael and Doug have first-hand experience as successful executives and entrepreneurs,” said WV SBDC Director Debra Martin. “They will help small businesses connect with the tools, talents and resources they need to succeed.”
Boyd has decades of experience as an educator, executive and program manager. He led his own consulting/training company and taught college-level entrepreneurship using the SBDC business plan template, as well as business, public relations, management supervision and customer service. As an executive with an expanding corporation, Boyd was responsible for all aspects of the operation including staffing, training, marketing, budgeting, and compliance with regulatory agencies.
A native of West Virginia, Harper earned his bachelor of business administration from Marshall University. He served in management and executive roles, with experience in strategic planning, sales, key account management, budgets, distribution and warehousing for several locations. As an entrepreneur, he owned a franchise from a multinational chain, winning performance accolades and expanding to three new locations in three years.
To learn more about WV SBDC’s services and resources for small businesses and entrepreneurs, visit WVsbdc.com.
Stapleton Law Offices attorney receives award
Matt Stapleton, an injury attorney at Stapleton Law Offices in Huntington, has been chosen by the American Institute of Personal Injury Attorneys as one of the 2021 “10 Best Attorneys” for client satisfaction in the area of personal injury law in West Virginia.
The American Institute is an impartial third-party attorney rating service and invitation-only legal organization recognizing excellence in the practice of law.
Stapleton has handled hundreds of injury cases and obtained millions of dollars in compensation for his clients. His practice focuses on car accidents, semi-truck accidents, motorcycle wrecks, premises injury liability, animal attacks and general personal injury litigation.
Born and raised in Huntington, Stapleton graduated with honors from Marshall University with a degree in accounting and from the West Virginia University College of Law.
Stapleton Law Offices is a family based three-attorney law firm in Huntington. It has served the Tri-State since 1979. Stapleton Law primarily represents clients from West Virginia, Kentucky, and Ohio.
Barboursville mayor will lead West Virginia Municipal League
Durint the West Virginia Municipal League’s 52nd annual conference, municipal leaders from around the state elected Barboursville Mayor Chris Tatum to serve as the league’s president for 2021-2022.
City officials representing every region of the state elected Tatum to serve a one-year term. Tatum served as vice president the previous year, as well as chairman of the nominating committee for the organization.
“I am humbled by the confidence shown in me by my colleagues from across the state of West Virginia,” Tatum said. “The Municipal League is the advocate for cities, towns and villages and it is a distinct honor to lead a group made up of municipal officials who act daily on the front line of government.”
The election was held during the annual meeting on Aug. 5, 2021. Other officers for the 2021-2022 term include Vice President Mayor Tom Joyce of Parkersburg; Secretary Mayor Randy Barrett of Winfield; Treasurer Mayor Scott James of St. Albans; and Immediate Past President Mayor Kevin Knowles of Martinsburg.
“Mayor Tatum is the kind of leader that everyone respects and values for his ability to work with people from all stripes. And we’re looking forward to a great year with him at the helm,” said WVML executive director Travis Blosser.