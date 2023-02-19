Fruth Pharmacy managers honored
Fruth Pharmacy store manager Ray Kilgore is the recipient of Fruth Pharmacy’s Manager of the Year Award.
Lynne Fruth, president of Fruth Pharmacy visited the Huntington area to recognize the top three managers in the Fruth chain for 2022. Kilgore, from the 7th Avenue Huntington store, was named Manager of the Year.
Shauna Kerns, manager at Camden Road in Huntington, and Kim Donahoe, Proctorville, Ohio, manager, were recognized as finalists.
Donahoe has been a manager at the Proctorville location for many years. She has been a finalist many times for the Manager of the Year Award. She won the award in 2018 and was also part of the award-winning team in Proctorville in 2021 for the World of Difference award. Donahoe is often referred to as the “heroine” of the Proctorville store.
Kerns began her career at Fruth in Ironton. She rose to the position of assistant manager and then manager. She has been a road warrior for Fruth, serving as store manager in several Fruth locations. She currently manages the store on Camden Avenue in Huntington.
Kilgore is a retail veteran, having worked for several companies throughout the years.
In addition, assistant manager Michelle Callicoat, also of the 7th Avenue location, was a finalist in the Fruth Associate of the Year Award.
OVP Foundation announces team
The OVP Foundation for Healthier Communities Board of Directors has selected two people to help guide the foundation in its efforts to improve the health and wellbeing of communities throughout the region.
Sarah Walling, chief legal officer for OVP Health, will continue with the company in that capacity but will also assume responsibilities as president of the OVP Foundation for Healthier Communities.
Additionally, Velma Workman has been selected as the foundation’s director of development and community engagement while continuing as operations manager for OVP Health’s outpatient center on 20th Street in Huntington.
Walling, who joined OVP Health in February 2022 after 12 years of practicing law at the Jenkins Fenstermaker law firm in Huntington, has served on the boards of directors for numerous community organizations, including Junior League of Huntington, Facing Hunger Foodbank, Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Tri-State, Team for West Virginia Children, Little Victories Animal Control Shelter, and CONTACT Crisis Center. She is a member of the Huntington Planning Commission and is vice chairwoman of Huntington City Council from District 4.
Before joining OVP Health in the summer of 2020, Workman served 12 years as the development outreach coordinator of the Cabell Huntington Hospital Foundation, where she organized and executed fundraising events, cultivated new donors and sponsors, and maintained donor relationships. Prior to that, she served 22 years as executive assistant to the president at JP Morgan Chase Bank in Huntington.