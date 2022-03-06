Director of student and alumni engagement named at MU
Allison Green has been named director of student and alumni engagement at the Marshall University School of Pharmacy.
Green is a native of Ashland and holds a bachelor’s degree in communications from the University of Kentucky. Prior to joining Marshall University, she was the enrollment specialist at Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tri-State.
At the School of Pharmacy, Green will work to build relationships with the school’s students, both past and present, and contribute to other student engagement initiatives.
Green can be reached at 304-696-6009 or greenal@marshall.edu.
Marshall School of Medicine announces award winners
The Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine announced its 2022 Diversity and Inclusion Award winners Feb. 23 during a virtual ceremony.
The 2022 Excellence in Diversity & Inclusion Award winners are as follows:
The Drs. Joseph B. and Omayma T. Touma Excellence in Diversity Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes an individual who has made major, innovative and cumulatively outstanding contributions to enhance the practice of equality and diversity while devoting a major portion of their professional career to the effort. The winner was Joseph I. Shapiro, M.D., vice president and dean of the School of Medicine
The Pharmacy Diversity and Inclusion Excellence Award recognizes a Marshall University School of Pharmacy student who promotes and supports the needs, values and respect of underrepresented communities and who is sensitive to the issues of diversity and takes action to promote the ideals of inclusion, equity and community. The winner was Simeon Cullens, a third-year pharmacy student.
The Diversity and Inclusion Excellence Student Service Award recognizes fourth-year medical students who have gone above and beyond their medical school commitment to mentor and encourage ethnic minorities and individuals from the most deprived areas to pursue their dreams of becoming a physician. The winners were fourth-year medical students Jacob Kilgore and Japri Miller.
The Diversity and Inclusion Advocacy Award recognizes a medical student, faculty, resident or staff member who has demonstrated a commitment to diversity by serving as a role model and by contributing to the education of the schools of medicine and pharmacy community regarding lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning (LGBTQ+) individuals and issues. The winners were fourth-year medical students Conner Levy and Mitchell Shelton, along with third-year medical student Caroline Fresch.
The Excellence through Diversity Award is given to faculty, resident, staff or alumni who go above and beyond to exemplify valuing people and the diversity goals of the schools of medicine and pharmacy through their participation and involvement with diverse individuals, groups and outreach programs while also providing leadership to encourage meaningful interaction and activities among diverse groups to improve campus climate. The winners were Omolola Olajide, M.D., professor and endocrinology fellowship director, Department of Internal Medicine, and Malinda Walford, M.D., internal medicine resident.
Yohe joins West Virginia Public Broadcasting
West Virginia Public Broadcasting (WVPB) has hired Randy Yohe as its government reporter. He began his full-time duties with WVPB this month.
Yohe brings decades of reporting experience in television, radio and print. He has a bachelor’s degree from Michigan State University and a master’s degree in broadcast journalism from the University of Missouri. He has worked locally at WSAZ-TV and WOWK-TV in the Charleston and Huntington market.
Yohe hails from Detroit but has lived in Huntington since the late 1980s.
Nucor chief financial officer Frias to retire; Laxton promoted to fill role
Nucor Corporation announced that Jim Frias, chief financial officer, treasurer and executive vice president, plans to retire effective June 11 and will transition out of the role starting today, March 6.
Steve Laxton, vice president of business development and strategic planning, has been named his successor. Frias and Laxton will work together over the next several months to conduct a seamless transition of CFO responsibilities.
Frias, 65, joined Nucor in 1991 as controller of Nucor Building Systems — Indiana. Over the years, he took on roles with increasing levels of responsibility, serving as controller of Nucor Steel — Indiana and later as corporate controller. He was promoted to vice president in 2006 and has served as chief financial officer, treasurer and executive vice president since January 2010.
Laxton, 51, began his career with Nucor in 2003 as general manager of business development and was promoted to vice president in 2014. Prior to joining Nucor, Laxton worked for Cinergy Corp., holding various positions including director of asset management and manager of corporate development. Prior to Cinergy, he held various financial roles with Ashland Inc., North American Stainless and National City Bank. Laxton holds a bachelor of science degree in finance and marketing from Georgetown College and a master of business administration from the University of Kentucky.
Nucor announced in January that it had selected Mason County, West Virginia, as the site for a new sheet mill.