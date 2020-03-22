Marshall School of Pharmacy dean honored
The American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy (AACP) has recognized Gayle A. Brazeau, Ph.D., dean at the Marshall University School of Pharmacy, for her excellence as a teacher, outstanding achievements as an author and mentor, and overall impact on pharmacy education and the profession.
She will receive the Chalmers Distinguished Pharmacy Educator Award during the 2020 AACP Annual Meeting in Long Beach, California, in July. The award, named for the late Robert K. Chalmers, former AACP president and distinguished educator, consists of an inscribed Steuben glass owl sculpture and a $5,000 prize.
Brazeau’s career has spanned more than 35 years in pharmacy education at the University of Houston, the University of Florida and the University at Buffalo. Prior to coming to Marshall, she served as dean of the College of Pharmacy at the University of New England.
In addition to her faculty appointments, Brazeau has served as associate dean for academic affairs at the University at Buffalo and assistant dean for curricular affairs and accreditation at the University of Florida. She was also a member of the University of Florida’s Centers for Alcohol Research, Environmental and Human Toxicology and Neurobiology of Aging.
Brazeau received her bachelor’s degree in pharmacy and master’s degree in pharmaceutical sciences from the University of Toledo College of Pharmacy. She completed a Ph.D. in pharmaceutics at the University at Buffalo, State University of New York.
Brazeau has received a host of academic and professional awards including: the Lambda Kappa Sigma Vanguard Leadership Award (2018); the Douglas H. Kay Distinguished Educator Award (Maine Pharmacists Association, 2017); the Class of 2013 Nexters (MaineBiz); Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame (Academic Excellence Foundation/Sylvania City Schools, 2013); the Executive Directors Award (Pharmacists Association of Western New York, 2007); the Rufus A. Lyman Award (AACP, 2003); and the Distinguished Alumni Award (University of Toledo, 1999).
Additionally, Brazeau has served as editor of the American Journal of Pharmaceutical Education and is on the editorial boards of Pharmaceutical Development and Technology, PharmSciTech, AAPS Journal and National Center for Case Study Teaching in Science.
Damron joins Creative Financial Solutions
Joshua Damron has joined Creative Financial Solutions LLC as a financial adviser.
Damron earned his BBA in finance, economics, risk management and insurance from Marshall University, and completed the Executive Certificate in Financial Planning course at Xavier University, a prerequisite for the certified financial planning exam. He worked for Fidelity Investments for four years where he obtained his Series 7 and Series 66 securities licenses. He is also licensed for life and health insurance.
Damron is accepting new clients, and you can learn more about how he incorporates biblical stewardship into financial planning by calling 304-302-0272 for a complimentary initial consultation.
Advantage Valley elects new board officers
The board of directors of Advantage Valley at its January 2020 board meeting elected its slate of officers for 2020 that include President Kelley Goes; Vice President Steve Hedrick; Treasurer Wayne Morgan; and Secretary John Stump.
Kelley Goes is a member of Jackson Kelly PLLC in the government, manufacturing and public finance industry groups, focusing primarily on economic development and government relations.
Steve Hedrick is president and CEO of MATRIC, Mid-Atlantic Technology, Research & Innovation Center in South Charleston.
Wayne Morgan is executive director of the West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council.
John Stump is a member of Steptoe and Johnson PLLC and a leader of the firm’s public finance team, with his work focused on public finance, project finance, economic development and utility regulation.
Other board action included naming Marjorie H. Cooke director of marketing and communication for Advantage Valley. She has worked for the organization as an independent contractor since January 2019. Cooke is an experienced nonprofit professional with a demonstrated history of community development and arts education, previously having served for 10 years as the general manager of the West Virginia Youth Symphony.
Advantage Valley Inc. is a private nonprofit economic development organization representing the Charleston to Huntington metropolitan statistical areas. The region is represented by Boone, Cabell, Clay, Kanawha, Lincoln, Putnam, Mason, Jackson and Wayne counties with a combined population of over 615,000 people.