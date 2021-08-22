Marshall Health, School of Medicine welcome new providers, faculty
Marshall Health and the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine welcome the following new board-certified physicians and faculty members:
Cardiologist and assistant professor Jason Mader holds a D.O. from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and completed an interventional cardiology fellowship at Marshall School of Medicine. He specializes in invasive cardiology.
Cardiologist and assistant professor Linda Njoroge earned her M.D. from University of Nairobi in Kenya and completed a residency at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, North Carolina, and fellowships at Marshall School of Medicine and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center in Cleveland, Ohio. She specializes in non-invasive cardiology.
Primary care provider and assistant professor Courtney Wellman earned her M.D. and completed her residency and geriatric fellowship at Marshall. She sees patients at Marshall Family Medicine in Lavalette and the Center for Healthy Aging in Barboursville, at Marshall Internal Medicine at the Hanshaw Geriatric Center and through Cabell Huntington Hospital Home Care Medicine.
Obstetrician and gynecologist Emily Sloane earned her M.D. from the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore, Maryland. She completed her residency at Marshall and now serves as an instructor. She sees patients at the Marshall Medical Center in Huntington, the Marshall OB/GYN in East Huntington.
Pathologist and professor Minlin Xu holds an M.D. from Zhejiang University in China and completed a hematopatholgy fellowship at the City of Hope National Medical Center in Duarte, California.
Michael Blatt, B.A., also joined Marshall Pathology earlier this year as department administrator.
Assistant professor Clare Bajamundi-Plyler earned her D.O. from DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine in Harrogate, Tennessee, and completed a residency and fellowship at Marshall. She specializes in treating dementia, depression and other memory disorders as well as behavioral disorders in the elderly, especially those living in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.
Psychologist and instructor Christine Titus received her doctorate in clinical psychology at Medaille College in Buffalo, New York, and completed an internship at Marshall Psychiatry. She has a special interest in anxiety, depression, life transitions and forensic assessment. She provides individual, couples/marital and group therapies as well as psychological assessments for adults.
Lamp Bartram Levy Trautwein Perry & Powell attorneys recognized
Lamp Bartram Levy Trautwein Perry & Powell PLLC announced that two of the firm’s members have again been selected by their peers for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America 2022 and an associate has been included in Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch.
James Lamp, who has been listed by Best Lawyers since 2007, was selected in the specialties of mediation, arbitration, insurance law, and litigation — insurance.
Randall Trautwein, who has been listed by Best Lawyers since 2010, was selected in the specialty of construction law and was named the Best Lawyers 2022 Construction Law “Lawyer of the Year” in the Charleston metro area.
Associate Jill Lansden received a Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch recognition for her work in the areas of insurance law, litigation — construction, personal injury — defense, and products liability — defense.
Lamp Bartram Levy Trautwein Perry & Powell PLLC, established in 1989, is a full-service law firm representing individuals, companies, and businesses throughout West Virginia, Ohio, and Kentucky. For more information, see www.720legal.com.
Roberts joins OVBC, OVB boards
Chairman and CEO Thomas Wiseman announced that Ed Roberts was elected to the boards of directors of Ohio Valley Banc Corp. and Ohio Valley Bank during the board meeting held Aug. 17. His tenure will begin Sept. 1.
Roberts is co-owner of OakBridge Financial Partners LLC and a financial advisor with LPL Financial. His business and investment security experience spans 21 years. His firm has locations in Waverly and Chillicothe, Ohio. He holds series 7 and 63 securities registrations and is a state-registered investment advisory representative through LPL Financial. He is licensed in Ohio in life and health insurance and is a real estate investor with experience in both commercial and residential markets. His working knowledge and acumen with local retirement planning and post-retirement investment portfolios propelled him to be ranked in the top 9% of all advisors at LPL Financial.
Roberts will be filling the seats left by Harold Howe, who retired from both boards in May 2021.
A native of Pike County, Ohio, Roberts is a graduate of Waverly High School and holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Shawnee State University. In his community, he is a member of the village of Waverly planning commission and a former member of Kiwanis.
Roberts and wife, Sarah, reside in Pike County with their two children, Gavin and Mallory.
Suliman named July Fellow of the Month
Mohamed Suliman, M.D., a first-year cardiology fellow, was recognized as the Fellow of the Month for July by the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, announced Paulette S. Wehner, M.D., vice dean of graduate medical education at the school.
Suliman, who recently completed a three-year internal medicine program at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, was nominated by Eva Patton-Tackett, M.D., his former program director.
“As an internal medicine resident, Dr. Suliman accomplished many things, including being inducted into Alpha Omega Alpha medical honor society, serving as chair of the research committee and being nominated ‘Teacher of the Rotation,’” Patton-Tackett said. “In a large internal medicine residency program, third-year residents can truly impact the quality of a program. I could ask Dr. Suliman to help me in any way for the benefit of the program and he did it without hesitation. Cardiology was lucky to match him.”
A New York native, Suliman graduated from Avalon University School of Medicine in Curaçao prior to coming to Huntington for his internal medicine residency. After the three-year cardiology fellowship, Suliman plans to continue his training as an interventional cardiology fellow. As part of his recognition, Suliman received a plaque and designated parking spot.
“Dr. Suliman is the type of well-rounded trainee,” Wehner said. “He has a great clinical acumen and is also a caring and compassionate teacher. Dr. Suliman always graciously accepts any assignment we offer him and goes the extra mile to ensure it is completed well.”