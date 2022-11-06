Goodwill executive elected to international council
Goodwill Industries of KYWOVA Area Inc.’s CEO, Alissa Stewart-Sparks, was named to Goodwill Industries International’s Executive Council of the Conference of Executives and will also serve on Goodwill’s Board of Directors.
The nomination came at the organization’s annual meeting of the Conference of Executives, which was held in Phoenix in the spring of 2021. Stewart-Sparks will serve a three-year term that began in July. The executive council is composed of 16 Goodwill CEO’s across the nation, and the board of directors adds 16 private businesses among the CEOs.
Executives are nominated by other Goodwill CEO’s across the nation.
Calwell Luce diTrapano expands litigation depth with new hire
Charleston law firm Calwell Luce diTrapano PLLC has announced that attorney Charles F. Bellomy, a Ceredo native who lives in Huntington, has joined its expanding litigation practice.
Bellomy has practiced law in West Virginia since 2002, and his practice at Calwell Luce diTrapano will focus on all types of personal injury litigation. Prior to joining the firm, Bellomy’s litigation experience involved civil matters such as personal injury; professional malpractice; commercial contract rights; employer liability under state and federal law for discrimination, harassment, and wrongful termination; class action product liability claims; class action claims for breach of natural resource contracts; claims arising from land use; mineral and real property rights; insurance coverage; and property damage.
Bellomy earned his juris doctor from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill School of Law, and his bachelor of arts degree, with a double major in philosophy and economics, from West Virginia University.
Ohio State Bar Association honors attorneys for service
On Wednesday, the Ohio State Bar Association recognized a Gallipolis attorney for 50 years of service to the community and the legal profession.
Judge Dean Evans of Gallipolis is retired from the Gallia County Court of Common Pleas and currently serves as a visiting judge. He previously served as a private practitioner, Gallipolis and Grande Village solicitor and as an instructor at the University of Rio Grande and Gallipolis Business College. In his community, he served as secretary of the Gallia County Bar Association for 42 years and as a member of various community organizations including the Gallia Area Chamber of Commerce, the Township Trustees Association and the Soil and Water Conservation District. Evans is also a past chair of the Gallipolis City Civil Service Commission and the Gallia County Charitable Foundation. He earned his law degree from Capital University Law School.
Evans was recognized as part of the Ohio Bar’s District 8 annual meeting at the Chillicothe County Club. District 8 includes more than 400 attorneys who practice in Adams, Brown, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Pickaway, Ross, Scioto and Vinton counties.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
