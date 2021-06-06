Marshall Health adds second kidney specialist
Edward Nehus, M.D., has joined the pediatric care teams at Marshall Health and Hoops Family Children’s Hospital at Cabell Huntington Hospital, a member of Mountain Health Network. He will also serve as an associate professor for the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.
Nehus is a board-certified, fellowship-trained pediatric nephrologist. He specializes in acute and chronic kidney disease and dialysis, kidney stone management, kidney biopsies and transplantation.
“Dr. Nehus is a wonderful addition to our pediatric specialty services team and faculty,” said Susan Flesher, M.D., interim chair of pediatrics at the School of Medicine. “He has impressive clinical experience in nephrology and has worked extensively in graduate medical education, including serving as the pediatric nephrology fellowship director at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital. We are excited about the expertise he will add in his role as an associate program director for our pediatric residency.”
Nehus holds an M.D. from Medical University of Ohio in Toledo, Ohio, and an M.S. in clinical and translational research from the University of Cincinnati. He completed a pediatrics residency at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, and then continued his training with a pediatric nephrology fellowship at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, where he also served as faculty.
Nehus will see patients at Marshall Pediatrics offices in the Marshall University Medical Center in Huntington and the Holzer Medical Center in Gallipolis, Ohio.
For appointments or referrals, call Marshall Pediatrics at 304-691-1300.
Valley Health welcomes Auffant to provider team
Valley Health Systems has added Ona native Jessica Auffant to the provider team at Valley Health–10th Street. Auffant has expertise in treating patients across the lifespan with an emphasis in family practice and addiction medicine.
A nurse practitioner, Auffant received her master of science in nursing from Ohio University. She is a certified nurse practitioner (NP-C) and is a member of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners (AANP).
Prior to joining the Valley Health team, Auffant most recently served in the Neonatal Therapeutic Unit and Maternal Opioid Medical Support Program at Cabell Huntington Hospital as a nurse manager and nurse practitioner. Auffant has been in the nursing field since 2003 in various positions such as a flight nurse and pediatric critical care transport registered nurse.
In her spare time, she enjoys gardening, hiking, reading, and her pets.
“The addition of Jessica Auffant to Valley Health is exciting, and we are thrilled that she brings her experience and skill set to our 10th Street location,” said Mathew Weimer, MD, chief medical officer. “Her previous work in the community with addiction medicine, pediatrics, and neonatal services is invaluable, and we are excited to welcome her to the Valley Health family.”
Valley Health–10th Street is located at 540 10th Street, Suite 1 in Huntington. The practice accepts Medicare, Medicaid and private insurance and offers patient discounts for those who financially qualify. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 304-399-3366.
Luce named to 2021 West Virginia Super Lawyers list
Calwell Luce diTrapano PLLC announced that its managing partner, Melissa Luce, has been once again selected by Super Lawyers to the West Virginia Super Lawyers list for 2021. No more than 5% of lawyers in West Virginia are selected by the research team at Super Lawyers. Candidates are selected annually on a state-by-state basis.
After serving as managing attorney for many years at The Calwell Practice, Stuart Calwell, the firm’s founder, ultimately joined together with Luce and another colleague, Dante’ diTrapano, as partners to start a new law firm in early 2019.
In addition to Luce’s oversight of the firm’s 12 attorneys and several dozen support staff, she enjoys a practice that includes cases involving medical malpractice, birth trauma and injuries, pharmaceutical litigation, products liability, and wrongful death.
In addition to West Virginia, Luce is a member of the bars of New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania. She has received many accolades over the years, including being previously recognized by the Supreme Court of New Jersey as a certified civil trial attorney, a distinction earned by only 1% of the approximately 100,000 attorneys in the state. She also served on the board of governors of the New Jersey Association for Justice. Luce is a Fellow of the Litigation Counsel of America and was named a 2020 Fellow of the West Virginia Bar Foundation. Luce is also AV Preeminent Peer Rated by Martindale-Hubbell for achieving the highest level of professional excellence for her legal knowledge, communication skills, and ethical standards.
A rating service and Thomson Reuters business, Super Lawyers utilizes a patented multiphase process that includes independent research, peer nominations, and peer evaluations in its selection process of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. More information is available at www.superlawyers.com.
To learn more about Calwell Luce diTrapano PLLC, visit www.cldlaw.com.
Boyd County CVB hires executive director of tourism
The Boyd County Convention and Visitors Bureau has appointed Andrew Steele as director of tourism.
A graduate of Marshall University, Steele previously served as the director of media for Lewis Memorial Baptist Church. Steele previously served as a project manager in the market research field with McMillion Research from 2012 to 2016.
In his role as director of tourism, Steele will report to chairman of tourism Dwight Adkins and will be responsible for identifying emerging industry trends and opportunities and work closely with the CVB’s board of directors. He will also coordinate participation in area events such as concerts, festivals, and other leisure travel opportunities.
“We’re very excited to welcome Andrew to Boyd County to work with our CVB. His experience, energy, and knowledge of the market will be an invaluable asset to our team,” said Dwight Adkins, owner of FatAsh Cigar Lounge and chairman of the Boyd County CVB. “As we seek to grow Boyd County, Andrew will play a key role in marketing us well beyond the Tri-State.”
“As a lifelong Tri-State resident it’s an honor for me to be able to work with Boyd County to grow my community,” Steele said. “Boyd is a hidden gem full of amazing restaurants and travel destinations that I cannot wait to shine a light on the area. I’m ready to hit the ground running and build connections with local area businesses and organizations to help market them. I strongly believe we’ll be able to reach the goal of bringing record numbers of visitors to the area.”