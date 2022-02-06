Toyota West Virginia welcomes new plant president
Country roads brought David Rosier back to Toyota Motor Manufacturing West Virginia as the plant’s new president.
After two years at Toyota’s plant in Kentucky, Rosier returns to where he got his start with the car maker. Rosier worked for 17 years at the manufacturing facility in Putnam County. He started as a group leader in 2002, working his way to general manager of administration. He most recently served as head of powertrain at Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky at Georgegtown, near Lexington.
“It’s a privilege to be back in the Mountain State and back at the plant where I got my start with Toyota,” Rosier said. “This is a special place with special people. It is my honor to guide this facility and help our employees reach their amazing potential.”
Rosier now leads a plant that manufacturers 4-cylinder engines for the Corolla and the RAV4 and 6-cylinder engines for the Lexus RX and the Highlander. In addition, the plant manufactures 8-speed automatic transmissions for Camry, RAV4, Highlander, the Lexus ES and hybrid transmissions for the Highlander and the Sienna
“What we do right here in West Virginia is integral to Toyota’s success,” he said. “Our team, at every level, is truly dedicated. They are a diverse, creative and capable group that works hard to solve problems and innovate new solutions.”
Rosier added that Toyota West Virginia is helping lead the way toward Toyota’s electrified future and pointed to recent investments in the plant, including the development of the fifth-generation hybrid transaxle.
With more than 19 years of experience at Toyota, Rosier has held several leadership positions including administration, quality, production control, logistics, manufacturing, accounting and finance and HR. Rosier received his undergraduate degree in economics/finance and business administration at Findlay College in Findlay, Ohio, and a master’s degree in strategic leadership from the University of Charleston.
Since 1994, Toyota West Virginia has grown and expanded multiple times. The plant now has nearly 2,000 employees and represents an investment of $2 billion. Toyota’s philanthropic efforts have supported numerous community groups and donated over $10 million to local nonprofits.
Aziz named VP of revenue cycle management by MHN
Fareed Aziz has been named vice president of revenue cycle management for Mountain Health Network (MHN).
Aziz will be responsible for providing direction and support to the department leaders for business services, health information management, patient access, financial counseling, precertification, billing, follow-up, credit/collections, charity care write-offs and Medicare eligibility to support customer service and performance goals for MHN.
With more than 16 years of revenue cycle leadership experience in large health care systems, Aziz previously served as the director of patient business services and the enterprise manager, standards and performance at Trinity Health System in Livonia, Michigan. He has also worked at Prime Healthcare in New Jersey and Conifer Health Solutions in Detroit, Michigan.
Aziz received a bachelor of computer applications from Osmania University in Hyderabad, Telangana, India and a certificate in medical terminology from Davenport University in Grand Rapids, Michigan. He is an executive MBA candidate with the Quantic School of Business and Technology in Washington, D.C.
Advantage Valley announces new hire, board officers
Advantage Valley has announced its elected officers for 2022 at a recent board of director’s meeting.
The board officers are President Rob Burton with West Virginia American Water; Vice President Dave Lieving with Huntington Area Development Council; Secretary John Stump with Steptoe and Johnson PLLC; and Treasurer Wayne Morgan with West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council.
In addition, Cade Vogelsong, managing director of the Viking Group, was elected to the board of directors.
In other news, Advantage Valley has recently hired James Westbrook as a business research and information manager, a new full-time position within the organization. His responsibilities include collecting and maintaining data and performing quantitative and qualitative analyses directly related to regional economic development efforts. His work supports market research for business recruitment, retention and attraction activities in various industry segments.
Prior to joining Advantage Valley, James worked in business development at the Department of Agriculture and holds a masters of public administration and a bachelor of arts degree from Marshall University.
Advantage Valley is a non-profit economic development and marketing organization that works with the State of West Virginia, local governments, county economic development authorities, sector and business leaders, chambers of commerce, academic and training institutions, and nonprofit partners to market a nine-county region and help strengthen the region’s economy.
Nelson joins RCBI’s growing manufacturing training staff
The Robert C. Byrd Institute (RCBI) continues expansion of its career skills and customized training programs with the addition of another industry veteran to the manufacturing team.
Steven Nelson of Milton has joined RCBI as machinist technology instructor/technical trainer. Nelson brings 17 years of industry experience as a machinist, computer-numerical-control (CNC) programmer, shop foreman and trainer at manufacturing facilities in Ohio and West Virginia.
He most recently worked as lead machinist and CNC programmer at Oerlikon Metco in Barboursville, where he oversaw installation and setup of the company’s computer-controlled machining department. A 2004 graduate of RCBI’s Machinist Technology/CNC Program, Nelson began his training at Ben Franklin Career Center in Dunbar and is a graduate of Nitro High School.
He will serve as an instructor for RCBI’s nationally recognized Machinist Technology/CNC Program, which just added a new class of students in January to meet industry demand. He also will spearhead customized training under a new RCBI initiative to expand fast-track manufacturing training and career skills degree and certificate programs that align with specific needs of industry.
“Steve’s extensive experience in working with manufacturers in a variety of industries — from mining and oil & gas to automotive and renewable energy — will bolster and expand our capacity to deliver a highly trained manufacturing workforce in West Virginia,” said Charlotte Weber, RCBI director & CEO. “The on-going expansion of our workforce initiatives is more critical than ever, especially in light of the recent announcement of new major manufacturing operations coming to West Virginia.”
Weber said she anticipates further expansion of RCBI portfolio of training programs.
“We expect to make a major announcement in the coming weeks. Stay tuned,” she said.
To learn more about RCBI’s career skills and customized training options, visit www.rcbi.org/education-training.
Needens recognized as January Resident of the Month
Jordan Needens, M.D., has been selected as the January Resident of the Month for the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, announced Paulette S. Wehner, M.D., vice dean of graduate medical education.
Needens is completing the third year of his four-year obstetrics and gynecology residency program at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.
“The emphasis on promoting patient safety and quality improvement in the clinical learning environment plays an important part in residency training,” Wehner said. “As chair of the House Staff Quality Improvement Committee for the past two years, Dr. Needens has provided guidance to the development of a successful virtual format for our quality and safety poster presentations to include a question and answer format. Her dedication to patient safety recently resulted in a process change to the delivery of patient medication to decrease the potential for delayed treatment. We are truly appreciative of her efforts.”
The Eaton, Colorado, native earned her doctor of medicine from the University of South Dakota in Rapid City, South Dakota. Needens received an undergraduate degree in applied biological sciences and minor in chemistry from the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology in Rapid City. After completing her training in June 2024, Needens is still deciding whether to enter a three-year gynecology fellowship to specialize in cancers of the female reproductive system or to return to Rapid City to care for women of the area and surrounding underrepresented communities.
As part of her Resident of the Month recognition, Needens received a plaque and designated parking spot.
Marshall Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery welcomes Bateman
Marshall Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery welcomes Erin Bateman, PA-C, to its team as a full-time provider. Bateman is a certified physician assistant with interests in aesthetics, skin care, acne and skin cancer.
She will see patients for surgical follow-ups from our plastic surgeons, provide non-surgical and aesthetic services, including injectables and skincare treatments, and evaluate and treat acne, hair loss and hidradenitis suppurativa.
Bateman joined Marshall Health in 2019 and also serves as an adjunct faculty member with the Marshall University Physician Assistant program at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. She received her M.S. in physician assistant studies from Shenandoah University in Winchester, Virginia.
Bateman is accepting new patients at Marshall Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery located inside the East Hills Professional Building at 5185 U.S. Route 60, Suite 26, in Huntington. The fellowship-trained physicians at Marshall Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery perform reconstructive plastic surgery for both adult and pediatric patients. The team also offers cosmetic services such as non-surgical and spa treatments as well as a complete line of dermatologically tested skin care products. To schedule an appointment, call 304-691-8910.
Marshall Health welcomes surgeon Wei
Yinan Wei, M.D., joins Marshall Health, Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine and Mountain Health Network. She also serves as an assistant professor for the medical school.
Wei earned a B.A. in molecular cell biology from the University of California, Berkeley, and her medical degree from Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan. She attended residency training at Michigan State University in Lansing, Michigan, and completed a general surgery residency at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.
Wei sees patients at Marshall Surgery, an outpatient department of Cabell Huntington Hospital, in the Marshall University Medical Center in Huntington. She specializes in minimally invasive surgical techniques for all general surgery procedures. To schedule an appointment, please call 304-691-1200.